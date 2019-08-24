Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) and TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) and TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics Holdings Inc. 2 10.47 N/A -0.62 0.00 TransMedics Group Inc. 26 32.36 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Senseonics Holdings Inc. and TransMedics Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -135.9% -59.3% TransMedics Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4. On the competitive side is, TransMedics Group Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Senseonics Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TransMedics Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Senseonics Holdings Inc. and TransMedics Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.5% and 44.4% respectively. About 0.7% of Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of TransMedics Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Senseonics Holdings Inc. -7.5% -42.78% -53.16% -54.51% -68.56% -57.14% TransMedics Group Inc. -11.02% -17.97% 0% 0% 0% 6.13%

For the past year Senseonics Holdings Inc. has -57.14% weaker performance while TransMedics Group Inc. has 6.13% stronger performance.

Summary

TransMedics Group Inc. beats Senseonics Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes glucose monitoring systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its product includes Eversense, a first generation continuous glucose monitoring system, which measures glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 days. The company has a research and development license agreement with TypeZero Technologies, Inc. to develop artificial pancreas and decision support systems that use the Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system. It also has collaboration agreement with Roche Diabetes Care, Inc. to develop an automated insulin delivery system. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.