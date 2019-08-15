Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) and RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) Comparison side by side

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) and RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics Holdings Inc. 2 10.87 N/A -0.62 0.00 RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 5 0.78 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Senseonics Holdings Inc. and RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) and RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -135.9% -59.3% RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 0.00% -5.4% -2.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.8 beta indicates that Senseonics Holdings Inc. is 20.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s 35.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.35 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Senseonics Holdings Inc. are 4.6 and 4. Competitively, RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. has 3.5 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.5% of Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares and 74.5% of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.7% of Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.2% of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Senseonics Holdings Inc. -7.5% -42.78% -53.16% -54.51% -68.56% -57.14% RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 1.43% -0.7% -20.37% -1.39% -7.39% 15.14%

For the past year Senseonics Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Senseonics Holdings Inc.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes glucose monitoring systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its product includes Eversense, a first generation continuous glucose monitoring system, which measures glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 days. The company has a research and development license agreement with TypeZero Technologies, Inc. to develop artificial pancreas and decision support systems that use the Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system. It also has collaboration agreement with Roche Diabetes Care, Inc. to develop an automated insulin delivery system. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

RTI Surgical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and other surgical implants for use in various surgical procedures worldwide. The company provides natural tissue implants, as well as metal and synthetic implants for the treatment of spinal and other orthopedic disorders. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, including bone, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, fascia lata, pericardium, sclera, cornea, and dermal tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes. The companyÂ’s implants are used in the fields of spine, sports medicine, orthobiologics, bone graft substitutes and general orthopedic, trauma, dental, and surgical specialties. RTI Surgical, Inc. markets its products through its direct distribution force, as well as through a network of independent distributors to hospitals and surgeons. The company was formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc. and changed its name to RTI Surgical, Inc. in July 2013. RTI Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.