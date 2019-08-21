Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) and OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Comparing side by side

Both Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) and OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics Holdings Inc. 2 10.67 N/A -0.62 0.00 OrthoPediatrics Corp. 39 7.78 N/A -0.76 0.00

In table 1 we can see Senseonics Holdings Inc. and OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -135.9% -59.3% OrthoPediatrics Corp. 0.00% -16.4% -10.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Senseonics Holdings Inc. is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4. The Current Ratio of rival OrthoPediatrics Corp. is 8.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 6. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Senseonics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Senseonics Holdings Inc. and OrthoPediatrics Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Senseonics Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 OrthoPediatrics Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

OrthoPediatrics Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $53 consensus price target and a 60.85% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Senseonics Holdings Inc. and OrthoPediatrics Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 50.5% and 52.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, OrthoPediatrics Corp. has 40.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Senseonics Holdings Inc. -7.5% -42.78% -53.16% -54.51% -68.56% -57.14% OrthoPediatrics Corp. 1% -10.95% -13.75% 0.91% 32.1% 1.23%

For the past year Senseonics Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while OrthoPediatrics Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

OrthoPediatrics Corp. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Senseonics Holdings Inc.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes glucose monitoring systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its product includes Eversense, a first generation continuous glucose monitoring system, which measures glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 days. The company has a research and development license agreement with TypeZero Technologies, Inc. to develop artificial pancreas and decision support systems that use the Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system. It also has collaboration agreement with Roche Diabetes Care, Inc. to develop an automated insulin delivery system. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. designs, develops, and sells orthopedic implants for children. It offers trauma and deformity correction products, including cannulated screws; The Locking Cannulated Blade plate system that offers various treatment options for pediatric hip deformity, fixed knee flexion deformity, and trauma; The Locking Proximal Femur plate system for long bone fractures and osteotomies in children and adolescents; flexible nailing systems; The OP PediFrag System, a fragment set for pediatric orthopedic surgery; The PediLoc Extension Osteotomy plates; locking plated systems for the treatment of pediatric femur fractures and osteotomies; intramedullary nails; plate systems that provide physeal tethering techniques; and an engineered device for casting procedures. The company also offers spine and sports medicine systems, and clinical education. It serves medical professionals, patients, and families worldwide. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.