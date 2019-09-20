Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) and Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) Comparing side by side

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) and Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics Holdings Inc. 2 10.77 N/A -0.62 0.00 Nuvectra Corporation 5 0.51 N/A -2.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Senseonics Holdings Inc. and Nuvectra Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Senseonics Holdings Inc. and Nuvectra Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -135.9% -59.3% Nuvectra Corporation 0.00% -63.8% -36.8%

Volatility & Risk

Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s 0.8 beta indicates that its volatility is 20.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Nuvectra Corporation’s 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.61 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Senseonics Holdings Inc. are 4.6 and 4. Competitively, Nuvectra Corporation has 6.6 and 6.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nuvectra Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Senseonics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Senseonics Holdings Inc. and Nuvectra Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Senseonics Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nuvectra Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Nuvectra Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $18 average target price and a 1,150.00% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50.5% of Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.7% of Nuvectra Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Nuvectra Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Senseonics Holdings Inc. -7.5% -42.78% -53.16% -54.51% -68.56% -57.14% Nuvectra Corporation -18.77% -31.83% -77.42% -85.05% -86.03% -87.03%

For the past year Senseonics Holdings Inc. was less bearish than Nuvectra Corporation.

Summary

Nuvectra Corporation beats Senseonics Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes glucose monitoring systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its product includes Eversense, a first generation continuous glucose monitoring system, which measures glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 days. The company has a research and development license agreement with TypeZero Technologies, Inc. to develop artificial pancreas and decision support systems that use the Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system. It also has collaboration agreement with Roche Diabetes Care, Inc. to develop an automated insulin delivery system. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Nuvectra Corporation, a neuromodulation medical device company, develops and commercializes its neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets in Europe. The company offers Algovita spinal cord stimulation system that is used for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limbs. It also provides neural interface systems, including microelectrode arrays, probes, and electrode instrumentation and accessories; and develops Virtis, a sacral nerve stimulation system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and the symptoms of overactive bladder. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.