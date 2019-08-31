Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) and Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Comparison side by side

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) and Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics Holdings Inc. 2 10.17 N/A -0.62 0.00 Neovasc Inc. 5 10.62 N/A -25.49 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Senseonics Holdings Inc. and Neovasc Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -135.9% -59.3% Neovasc Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50.5% of Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.64% of Neovasc Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.7% of Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.84% of Neovasc Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Senseonics Holdings Inc. -7.5% -42.78% -53.16% -54.51% -68.56% -57.14% Neovasc Inc. -7.14% -42.47% -44.68% -63.78% -91.9% -54.73%

For the past year Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Neovasc Inc.

Summary

Neovasc Inc. beats Senseonics Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes glucose monitoring systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its product includes Eversense, a first generation continuous glucose monitoring system, which measures glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 days. The company has a research and development license agreement with TypeZero Technologies, Inc. to develop artificial pancreas and decision support systems that use the Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system. It also has collaboration agreement with Roche Diabetes Care, Inc. to develop an automated insulin delivery system. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch biological tissue products that are used as components in third-party medical products, such as transcatheter heart valves for industry partners and other customers. In addition, it offers consulting and original equipment manufacturing services to other medical device companies. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.