Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) and Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Comparison side by side

Both Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) and Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics Holdings Inc. 1 0.00 151.21M -0.62 0.00 Globus Medical Inc. 51 2.84 75.51M 1.48 30.82

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Senseonics Holdings Inc. and Globus Medical Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics Holdings Inc. 14,146,318,645.34% -135.9% -59.3% Globus Medical Inc. 149,081,934.85% 12.9% 11.8%

Risk and Volatility

Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 0.8 and it happens to be 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Globus Medical Inc.’s beta is 0.89 which is 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Senseonics Holdings Inc. is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4. The Current Ratio of rival Globus Medical Inc. is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 6. Globus Medical Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Senseonics Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50.5% of Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.7% of Globus Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Globus Medical Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Senseonics Holdings Inc. -7.5% -42.78% -53.16% -54.51% -68.56% -57.14% Globus Medical Inc. 3.71% 10.1% 3.26% 2.61% -9.28% 5.31%

For the past year Senseonics Holdings Inc. has -57.14% weaker performance while Globus Medical Inc. has 5.31% stronger performance.

Summary

Globus Medical Inc. beats Senseonics Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes glucose monitoring systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its product includes Eversense, a first generation continuous glucose monitoring system, which measures glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 days. The company has a research and development license agreement with TypeZero Technologies, Inc. to develop artificial pancreas and decision support systems that use the Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system. It also has collaboration agreement with Roche Diabetes Care, Inc. to develop an automated insulin delivery system. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. It provides fusion products that are used in cervical, thoracolumbar, sacral, and interbody/corpectomy fusion procedures to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions. The company also offers various disruptive technology products that provide material improvements to fusion procedures, such as minimally invasive surgical techniques, as well as new treatment alternatives, which include motion preservation technologies comprising dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous process spacer products; regenerative biologics technologies; and interventional pain management solutions, including treatments for vertebral compression fractures. In addition, it offers human tissue products, such as bone allografts, biomaterials, and soft tissue products for spine, orthopedics, sports medicine, dental, and wound care markets. The company sells its implants and related disposables primarily to hospitals through direct sales representatives and independent distributors in the United States and internationally. Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.