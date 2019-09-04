Sensato Investors Upped Its Stmicroelectronics N V (STM) Stake by $3.02 Million; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Middleton & Co Has Lifted Position by $888,220

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 499 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 19,307 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.38 million, up from 18,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $13.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1789.84. About 3.24M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – HIGHFIELDS EXITED AMZN, DWDP, NVDA, GS, KR IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – P, GOOG, AAPL and 1 more/@kanyewest: me and Cudi album June 8th – ! $P $GOOG $AAPL $AMZN; 26/04/2018 – FIRST AMAZON PRIME PRICE INCREASE SINCE 2014; 11/04/2018 – Amazon and HP Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings in the Computer Industry, According to Temkin Group; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos finds a masterful leadership lesson in a story about doing a handstand; 27/03/2018 – SBA, Amazon Team Up to Host ‘Tech Transforming Idaho Small Business’ E-Commerce Training April 4; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Lays Out Plans for Second Fulfillment Center in Australia; 22/05/2018 – Amazon’s Facial Recognition Fans Big Brother Fears; 30/04/2018 – Amazon: Can Design Make It a More ‘Human’ Experience? — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – CRMDaily.com: Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands

Sensato Investors Llc increased its stake in Stmicroelectronics N V (STM) by 73.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc bought 215,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.44% . The institutional investor held 509,501 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57M, up from 293,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Stmicroelectronics N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $17.34. About 2.03 million shares traded. STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) has declined 15.67% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical STM News: 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics Cooperated with Synelixis and Academic Institutions to Build a Simulation Framework for Parallel Systems Fine-Tuned for Visual Search (COSSIM); 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 15/05/2018 – STMICROELECTRONICS SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH BETWEEN 14 PCT AND 17 PCT; 24/05/2018 – Next-Generation Security-on-a-Chip for Smart Things, from STMicroelectronics, Comes with Certified Protection Profiles for Euro; 25/04/2018 – STMICROELECTRONICS CEO BOZOTTI SEES “STRONG DEMAND ON AUTOMOTIVE EVERYWHERE”, NO SIGN OF ACCUMULATION OF INVENTORIES; 15/05/2018 – STMicroelectronics CEO Expects Surge in Demand for Smartphone Chips (Video); 25/04/2018 – STMicroelectronics 1Q Rev $2.23B; 03/05/2018 – STMICROELECTRONICS vs Semcon IP, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 05/03/2018; 27/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech leaders most vulnerable to rising trade barriers

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Berkshire raises its Amazon stake – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon News: Why AMZN Stock Is Falling Today – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWF, AMZN, V, CSCO – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Amazon gives inside peek at expanded downtown Portland office – Portland Business Journal” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon wants exclusives for IMDb TV – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark Commercial Bank And Trust stated it has 7,494 shares. Dorsey Wright & Assoc, a California-based fund reported 1,470 shares. Generation Mngmt Llp invested in 103,786 shares or 1.35% of the stock. Bamco Ny owns 45,471 shares. Parkside Bancshares And Trust owns 855 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Toth Financial Advisory reported 0.2% stake. Lafayette has 0.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 159 shares. Ltd Ca invested 4.66% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Essex Fincl stated it has 4,284 shares. Patten Patten Tn owns 0.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 814 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Anchor Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 360 shares. Cypress Funds Llc holds 9.46% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 33,500 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Inc accumulated 9,119 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Hudson Valley Invest Adv accumulated 1.16% or 2,699 shares.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $623.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,169 shares to 68,455 shares, valued at $13.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 8,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,619 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).