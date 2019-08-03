Sensato Investors Trimmed Its Callaway Golf Co (ELY) Position; Quicklogic (QUIK) Sentiment Is 0.6

Quicklogic Corporation (QUIK) investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.23, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 12 investment professionals opened new and increased holdings, while 20 trimmed and sold positions in Quicklogic Corporation. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 16.00 million shares, down from 19.45 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Quicklogic Corporation in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 6 Reduced: 14 Increased: 7 New Position: 5.

Sensato Investors Llc decreased Callaway Golf Co (ELY) stake by 94.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sensato Investors Llc sold 241,300 shares as Callaway Golf Co (ELY)’s stock rose 6.63%. The Sensato Investors Llc holds 13,525 shares with $215,000 value, down from 254,825 last quarter. Callaway Golf Co now has $1.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $17.57. About 958,599 shares traded. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 4.23% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 51C; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.77 TO $0.82; 19/04/2018 DJ Callaway Golf Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELY); 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q EPS 65c; 15/05/2018 – Pioneer Investment Management Buys 1.1% of Callaway Golf; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Raises FY View To Sales $1.17B-$1.185B; 09/05/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO – BOARD HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.01 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 09/05/2018 – Russell L. Fleischer Named to Board of Directors of Callaway Golf Company; 07/05/2018 – TITOMIC LTD TTT.AX – ENTERED COLLABORATIVE AGREEMENT WITH CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY; AGREEMENT FOR TITOMIC’S TO DEVELOP NOVEL PRODUCTS

More notable recent Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Callaway Golf Company Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Callaway Golf Company to Broadcast Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Callaway Golf Company’s (NYSE:ELY) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Callaway Golf Announces Epic Forged Irons, Epic Flash Hybrids And Epic Star Family Of Products – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Callaway Golf had 5 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg maintained Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $402,130 activity. FLEISCHER RUSSELL L bought $77,500 worth of stock. Another trade for 6,575 shares valued at $99,480 was bought by Lynch Brian P.. BREWER OLIVER G III bought $151,400 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Analysts await Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 60.32% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.63 per share. ELY’s profit will be $23.51 million for 17.57 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Callaway Golf Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 39 investors sold ELY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 78.56 million shares or 6.12% less from 83.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Public Ltd Co has 231,719 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Llc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 28,529 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 228,036 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 846,283 shares. 24,000 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) for 2,893 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Company accumulated 196,525 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Llc accumulated 0% or 150 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc holds 0% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) or 274,900 shares. Signaturefd holds 0% or 87 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Cwm Ltd Liability Corp reported 51 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% or 30,488 shares. 1.02M are held by Bernzott. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Com has invested 0.01% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY).

QuickLogic Corporation, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, markets, and supports silicon solutions for smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things . The company has market cap of $58.72 million. It delivers these solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s solutions incorporating its EOS S3, ArcticLink III S2, ArcticLink III VX and BX, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II solution platforms, packaging, IPs, custom logic, software drivers, and architecture consulting.

More notable recent QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “QuickLogic to Participate in the Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “QuickLogic (QUIK) Fully Exercises Stock Overallotment Option – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could The QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SensiML and Neurosense Announce Strategic Partnership for Highly Integrated Intelligent Edge Technology Platform – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “QuickLogic (QUIK) Plans to Raise Funds Via Public Offering – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc holds 2.04% of its portfolio in QuickLogic Corporation for 4.29 million shares. Awm Investment Company Inc. owns 2.42 million shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. has 0.19% invested in the company for 700,000 shares. The California-based Intel Corp has invested 0.07% in the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 220,000 shares.

Analysts await QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by QuickLogic Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.