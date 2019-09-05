Sensato Investors Trimmed Holding in Radware LTD (RDWR) by $3.41 Million as Share Value Rose; Act Ii Management LP Position in Gray Television (GTN) Has Decreased as Valuation Declined

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 156,672 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, down from 176,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.71. About 922,496 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018

Sensato Investors Llc decreased its stake in Radware Ltd (RDWR) by 62.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc sold 131,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The institutional investor held 78,282 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, down from 209,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Radware Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.38. About 100,129 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 0.08% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $204,935 activity. The insider HOWELL HILTON H JR bought 1,800 shares worth $26,568. ROBINSON HARRIETT J bought $111,525 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) on Monday, August 12.

Analysts await Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 64.29% or $0.45 from last year’s $0.7 per share. GTN’s profit will be $25.39 million for 14.71 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Gray Television, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.10 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.09 per share. RDWR’s profit will be $4.70 million for 60.95 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Radware Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.09% negative EPS growth.

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62B and $357.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 46,205 shares to 85,100 shares, valued at $7.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

