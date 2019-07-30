Sensato Investors Stake in Autohome (ATHM) Increased by $996,345; Fastenal Co (FAST) Shareholder Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Cut Position

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 6,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,918 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, down from 50,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $31.59. About 616,897 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points

Sensato Investors Llc increased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 8.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc bought 9,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 119,502 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.56 million, up from 110,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $84.24. About 203,406 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 0.36% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Adj EPS $3.13; 07/03/2018 AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 6.15; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 08/03/2018 – CORRECT: AUTOHOME SEES 1Q REV. 1.22B YUAN TO 1.25B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q REV. 1.29B YUAN, EST. 1.24B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY SHR RMB 4.05; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q ADJ EPS 4.36 YUAN, EST. 3.75 YUAN; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Net $327.4M; 09/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $96; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EBITDA $416.96M

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62B and $357.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 10,100 shares to 143,660 shares, valued at $9.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 10,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,537 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $138.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 21,443 shares to 24,584 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 6,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,345 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE:GD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Trust Com has invested 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 7,395 were accumulated by Cacti Asset Ltd Liability Company. Pictet Asset Limited invested in 0.02% or 159,946 shares. Cypress Cap Gru holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 5,855 shares. Moreover, Choate Investment Advsrs has 0.02% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 4,459 shares. Camarda Fincl Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 119 shares. Dean Invest Assoc Ltd Liability Com has 37,777 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 38,000 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank owns 43,124 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Inc stated it has 190,031 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ent Fincl Ser Corporation invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has 0.07% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Tci Wealth Advisors reported 200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Investment Inc has invested 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).