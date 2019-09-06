Sensato Investors Stake in Au Optronics (AUO) Decreased by $915,420; Johnston Asset Management Cut Its Holding in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by $2.47 Million

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 15,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 377,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.34M, down from 393,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $174.09. About 112,828 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR; 11/04/2018 – ADP Increases Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2019; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Manufacturing Industry Had Strongest Jobs Increase in More Than Three Years; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP); 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Will Become Increasingly Difficult for Employers to Find Skilled Talent as Labor Pool Tightens

Sensato Investors Llc decreased its stake in Au Optronics Corp (AUO) by 51.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc sold 305,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.27% . The institutional investor held 287,075 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 592,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Au Optronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $2.595. About 111,533 shares traded. AU Optronics Corp. (NYSE:AUO) has declined 40.47% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AUO News: 29/03/2018 – AU Optronics Corp. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 10/04/2018 – AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 17.7 PCT Y/Y; 10/04/2018 – AU Optronics Corp. Mar Rev NT$25.55B Vs NT$31.05B; 14/05/2018 – AU Optronics Corp. 1Q Net Profit NT$4.31B Vs NT$9.48B; 06/03/2018 CORNING INC – CO, AU OPTRONICS CORPORATION AGREED TO COLLABORATE ON SOLAR POWER GENERATION PROJECT IN TAIWAN; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW (NOT ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW ) SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 22/05/2018 – AUO’s Full Series of Mini LED Backlit LCDs Make Stunning Appearance to Establish Foothold in High-end Application Market; 21/05/2018 – AUO Redefines Smart Mobile Life with Top-Tier LTPS LCD Lineup; 08/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$24.5 BLN; 08/03/2018 – AU Optronics Corp. Feb Rev NT$22.68B Vs NT$29.14B

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62 billion and $357.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) by 7,800 shares to 141,400 shares, valued at $13.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 46,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Stmicroelectronics N V (NYSE:STM).

More notable recent AU Optronics Corp. (NYSE:AUO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “AUO to Unveil World’s First(*) Full Screen Optical In-cell Fingerprint LTPS LCD – PRNewswire” on May 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Companies In The Semiconductors Industry To Consider/Avoid Taking Into Account Patent Dynamics – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “New 52-Week Low Achievers For Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about AU Optronics Corp. (NYSE:AUO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $565.72M for 32.72 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

