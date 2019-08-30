Sensato Investors Raised Its Jinkosolar Hldg Co LTD (JKS) Position by $1.57 Million; Rayonier Advanced Matls (Put) (RYAM) Holder Equitec Specialists Has Boosted Holding by $5.40 Million as Stock Declined

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (Put) (RYAM) by 650.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 415,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 68.26% . The institutional investor held 479,400 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, up from 63,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $174.97M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.51. About 656,665 shares traded. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 73.52% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.52% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAM News: 10/04/2018 Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces 2Q 2018 Div of $2.00/Share; 07/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials 1Q EPS 38c; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARCATO’S MCGUIRE DISCUSSING RAYONIER ADVANCED; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Exits Position in Rayonier Advanced; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYAM); 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS – ANTICIPATES CO WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MLN TO $110 MLN IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC – COMPANY ANTICIPATES SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $45 MLN ON “HIGH-RETURN STRATEGIC PROJECTS” IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: MCGUIRE SEES RYAM UPSIDE TO $34-$61/SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Bowen Hanes & Company Buys 1.5% Position in Rayonier Advanced

Sensato Investors Llc increased its stake in Jinkosolar Hldg Co Ltd (JKS) by 202.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc bought 87,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.14% . The institutional investor held 130,329 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, up from 43,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Jinkosolar Hldg Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $843.77M market cap company. The stock increased 8.32% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $21.87. About 3.39 million shares traded or 376.97% up from the average. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) has risen 45.65% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.65% the S&P500. Some Historical JKS News: 05/04/2018 – JinkoSolar Supplies Modules for America’s Largest Solar PV Plant in Mexico; 18/05/2018 – JinkoSolar Breaks World Records for both P-type and N-type PV Module Power; 15/04/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: JinkoSolar obtains project debt on Viborillas; 16/03/2018 – JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD JKS.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $26; 22/03/2018 – JinkoSolar Holding 4Q Adj EPS 20c; 03/04/2018 – JinkoSolar Named Energy Yield Simulation Winner – Polycrystalline Group at 4th TUV Rheinland All Quality Matters Solar Congress; 22/03/2018 – JinkoSolar Sees 1Q Total Solar Module Shipments 1.8 Gw to 2 Gw; 30/05/2018 – JinkoSolar Receives PID Certification from TUV Nord for Entire Portfolio of PV Modules; 22/03/2018 – Correct: JinkoSolar 4Q EPS 3c, Not 12c; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62 billion and $357.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 34,800 shares to 47,000 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 12,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,897 shares, and cut its stake in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX).

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc by 26,965 shares to 5,648 shares, valued at $503,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co by 36,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,140 shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc.

