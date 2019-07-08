Sensato Investors Raised Holding in Changyou Com LTD (CYOU) as Market Valuation Rose; Cim Investment Mangement Upped Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $356,425

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 86.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 6,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,543 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, up from 7,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $54.95. About 3.10 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Retail/LTC Revenue Rose 5.6% to $20.4B; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal Tuesday; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal as Profit Tops Estimates; 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live

Sensato Investors Llc increased its stake in Changyou Com Ltd (CYOU) by 65.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc bought 74,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 187,271 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, up from 112,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Changyou Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $491.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.23. About 51,404 shares traded. Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) has risen 2.76% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CYOU News: 05/04/2018 – Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of $9.40 Per ADS; 25/04/2018 – CHANGYOU.COM LTD-QTRLY ONLINE GAME REVENUE WAS US$105 MLN, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 24% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND A DECREASE OF 4% QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – CHANGYOU.COM LTD CYOU.O -QTRLY FULLY-DILUTED NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHANGYOU.COM LIMITED PER ADS WAS US$0.25; 05/04/2018 – Sohu.com’s Majority-Owned Subsidiary Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of US$9.40 per ADS; 05/04/2018 Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of US$9.40 per ADS; 25/04/2018 – CHANGYOU.COM LTD CYOU.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP FULLY-DILUTED NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHANGYOU.COM LIMITED PER ADS WAS US$0.30; 14/05/2018 – Bluemountain Adds Lululemon, Exits Changyou.com: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Changyou.com 1Q Rev $137.2M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Gru Inc reported 791,734 shares. Bbr Prtnrs owns 3,759 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) invested in 17,459 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc has invested 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.25% or 107,877 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 185,606 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter holds 0% or 10,307 shares. Cambridge Trust Co accumulated 0.02% or 5,594 shares. Stelac Advisory Services Ltd holds 1,868 shares. Aviance Partners reported 0.23% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First Heartland Consultants Inc accumulated 28,894 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Destination Wealth Management reported 176 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 50,301 were accumulated by Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 544 shares.

