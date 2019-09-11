Sensato Investors Position in Xilinx (XLNX) Upped as Market Value Declined; Kingstown Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding in General Mtrs Co (GM) by $27.75 Million

Kingstown Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingstown Capital Management Lp sold 750,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.55M, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingstown Capital Management Lp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.05B market cap company. It closed at $39.58 lastly. It is down 7.09% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 27/04/2018 – U.S. likely to back freezing fuel economy standards from 2020-26; 26/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS FINANCIAL CO – NET INCOME OF $369 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $202 MLN; 03/04/2018 – FORD SAYS ‘TAKING A LOOK’ AT GM’S MOVE TO QUARTERLY SALES; 08/04/2018 – As GM union faces big job losses, South Koreans turn cold shoulder; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Motors’ $16.5B Revolving Facilities ‘BBB’; 11/05/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS – GM AND KDB AGREED ON BALANCE SHEET RESTRUCTURING THAT WILL ALLOW GM KOREA TO REDUCE EXISTING DEBT BY ABOUT $2.8 BLN; 03/04/2018 – GM will stop reporting monthly U.S. vehicle sales; 03/05/2018 – IGNORE:PROPOSED PACT IN GM IGNITION SWITCH SUIT REPORTED APR 26; 31/05/2018 – GM: NEW: SoftBank Vision Fund, a prominent technology investment firm, will invest $2.25 billion in @GM’s @Cruise Automation autonomous vehicle operations; 02/04/2018 – California DMV: GM Cruise March 19, 2018

Sensato Investors Llc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 170.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc bought 58,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 92,051 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67M, up from 34,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $106.72. About 2.12M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 6,893 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Argent Cap Limited Liability Com has 12,230 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Puzo Michael J holds 2.68% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 54,302 shares. Moreover, Conning has 0.02% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 6,204 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can accumulated 196,654 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management owns 75 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Co holds 36,117 shares. Macroview Limited Liability Company owns 30 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 46,597 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Rnc Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Guardian Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 28,225 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Ltd. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 955,358 shares. Element Cap Management accumulated 69,877 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 0.14% or 791,199 shares.

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62 billion and $357.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 32,200 shares to 93,601 shares, valued at $7.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 241,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,525 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

