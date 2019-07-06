Sensato Investors Position in Netapp (NTAP) Has Trimmed as Share Price Rose; Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Raised Hawkins (HWKN) Position by $447,480

Sensato Investors Llc decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc sold 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $361,000, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $62.41. About 1.17M shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 4.17% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.05; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDPR Deadline; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP AUTHORIZED BUYBACK OF AN ADDED $4B IN SHRS; 21/03/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program; 28/03/2018 – NetApp Hosts Financial Analyst Day on April 5, 2018; 05/04/2018 – NetApp OKs $4 Billion Share Buyback Program, Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Ducati Partners with NetApp to Drive Digital Transformation of Motorcycle Racing in the MotoGP World Championship; 12/04/2018 – NETAPP INC NTAP.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $70; 18/05/2018 – NetApp, Inc. vs Intellectual Ventures II LLC | FWD Entered | 05/18/2018; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES DOUBLING DIV FY19-21

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Hawkins Inc (HWKN) by 12.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 12,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 110,663 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, up from 98,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Hawkins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $452.24M market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $42.29. About 9,313 shares traded. Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) has risen 17.67% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical HWKN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Hawkins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HWKN); 26/04/2018 – Athletics-Hawkins blanked out after collapsing at Games marathon; 30/04/2018 – Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles Statement Opposing Repeal of Costa-Hawkins Act; 27/04/2018 – Yisrayl Hawkins States Scientific Studies Match Holy Scriptures in Surprising Way In New Post; 26/04/2018 – C.A.R. statement on proposal to repeal Costa-Hawkins law; 15/05/2018 – Air Force’s Ronnie Hawkins, Army’s Michael Ferriter Interviewed for Cabinet VA Vacancy; 11/05/2018 – Yisrayl Hawkins Says Reading Damascus Headlines with Corresponding Bible Prophecies is a Must Study in Latest Post; 29/03/2018 – Hawkins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – LA Weekly: Exclusive: Previously Unheard Screamin’ Jay Hawkins Track; 23/04/2018 – Renters Rise Up! Turn In Signatures To Put Costa-Hawkins Repeal on November Ballot

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold HWKN shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 6.23 million shares or 0.22% less from 6.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 644,835 shares. Comml Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) for 17,443 shares. New York-based Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN). Stifel Financial accumulated 18,000 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Company has invested 0% in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN). Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 138,127 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% of its portfolio in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) for 9,982 shares. Gp Inc stated it has 7,311 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) for 7,520 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Com holds 22,310 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr Inc accumulated 0% or 25 shares. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN). 6,857 were reported by Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0% invested in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN).

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $687.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cra International Inc (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 10,098 shares to 121,958 shares, valued at $6.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 27,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,008 shares, and cut its stake in Mitek Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MITK).

More notable recent Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 5/25/2019 – Nasdaq” on May 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Weibo Corporation (WB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on February 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “This 5% Dividend Yield Isn’t Good Enough for Me – Yahoo Finance” published on May 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

More notable recent NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NetApp Channel Partners Have a Simple Entry Into Flash for Managing Data in Hybrid Multicloud – Business Wire” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Terreno Realty, NetApp and Cisco Systems – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NetApp (NTAP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $333,344 activity.

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $170.42 million for 21.98 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.45% negative EPS growth.