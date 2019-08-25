Sensato Investors Position in Fortinet (FTNT) Decreased by $2.67 Million as Shares Declined; Keybank National Association Continues to Hold Stake in American Tower New (AMT)

Keybank National Association increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 10.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 21,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 228,537 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.04M, up from 206,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $226.57. About 1.47M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Sensato Investors Llc decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 25.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc sold 32,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 93,601 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86M, down from 125,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $80.35. About 1.31 million shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 30/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Global Managed Security Service Provider Program with New Services Enablement and Technical Support Offerings; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Threat Landscape Report Reveals an Evolution of Malware to Exploit Cryptocurrencies; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED 2.09% FORTINET STAKE IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Fortinet; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 06/04/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Whitestone REIT Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:WSR – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “One Metric To Rule Them All: Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How To Look At Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Healthcare REITs: A Boom Is Coming – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 751 are owned by Sun Life Fincl. Zeke Advisors Ltd Company owns 5,744 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Crestwood Advsrs Group Limited reported 4,025 shares. North American Corporation invested in 76,703 shares. State Street Corporation reported 18.43M shares stake. Barton Inv owns 5.26% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 159,808 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd owns 339,008 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md accumulated 0.21% or 7.11M shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc stated it has 21,005 shares or 2.39% of all its holdings. 1,695 are owned by Evergreen Cap Management Lc. Appleton Prtnrs Ma reported 65,871 shares stake. Moreover, Spectrum Management Inc has 0.01% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Co holds 34,075 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth accumulated 10,436 shares. Alexandria Cap Ltd accumulated 34,099 shares or 0.97% of the stock.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 43,269 shares to 537,536 shares, valued at $66.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,130 shares, and cut its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62B and $357.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,300 shares to 95,400 shares, valued at $11.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 46,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Stmicroelectronics N V (NYSE:STM).

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fortinet (FTNT) Q2 Earnings, Revenues Top Estimates, View Up – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Beyond Earnings Growth: Focus on Beat With These 5 Stocks – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fortinet (FTNT) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Forbes Insights Report Shows CISOs Believe Capabilities of Attackers are Outpacing their Ability to Defend their Organizations – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Cloud Extends Integration with the Fortinet Security Fabric to Secure Cloud Migration – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.