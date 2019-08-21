Sensato Investors Position in Autohome (ATHM) Has Lifted by $996,345 as Valuation Declined; Srs Investment Management Has Decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $225.38 Million; Market Value Rose

Sensato Investors Llc increased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 8.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc bought 9,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 119,502 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.56M, up from 110,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $82.13. About 737,208 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q ADJ EPS 4.36 YUAN, EST. 3.75 YUAN; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EBITDA $416.96M; 09/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 30/05/2018 – Autohome Hits Record Since 2013 IPO: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME SEES 2Q REV. 1.78B YUAN TO 1.80B YUAN, EST. 1.74B YUAN; 09/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $96; 13/04/2018 – Autohome Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Adj EPS $3.13; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q REV. 1.29B YUAN, EST. 1.24B YUAN

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 2.03M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.84 million, down from 3.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $135.76. About 4.05M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 15, 2017 21CF MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED IT DISCONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTY A, DUE TO POSITION THAT DEAL PRICE WOULD NOT INCLUDE MEANINGFUL PREMIUM OVER TRADING PRICE; 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 18/04/2018 – RIVAL OFFER DISCLOSED IN JOINT DISNEY-FOX PROXY FILING

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62 billion and $357.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 7,600 shares to 56,100 shares, valued at $13.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 241,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,525 shares, and cut its stake in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX).

Srs Investment Management Llc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $4.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13,835 shares to 3.56 million shares, valued at $1.27B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Snap Inc by 310,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 542,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.