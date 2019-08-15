Sensato Investors Lowered Fortinet (FTNT) Holding By $2.67 Million; La-Z-Boy (LZB) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Sensato Investors Llc decreased Fortinet Inc (FTNT) stake by 25.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sensato Investors Llc sold 32,200 shares as Fortinet Inc (FTNT)’s stock declined 12.60%. The Sensato Investors Llc holds 93,601 shares with $7.86M value, down from 125,801 last quarter. Fortinet Inc now has $13.70B valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $80.1. About 1.33M shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 09/05/2018 – CSPi Recognized as a Top 10 Fortinet Solution Provider by Leading Security Publication; 06/04/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $62; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 29/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Fortinet Makes Managed Security More Accessible To Small Partners With New Tier, Pricing; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet quarterly profit surges; 22/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Fabric-Ready Partner Program with New Fabric Connectors to Automate Security for Multi-Vendor Environments; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR ADDED FTNT, JACK IN 1Q: 13F

The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $31.4. About 286,237 shares traded. La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) has risen 8.34% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.34% the S&P500.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.48 billion. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail divisions. It has a 21.81 P/E ratio. The Upholstery segment makes and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

More notable recent La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “La-Z-Boy Announces Fiscal 2020 First-Quarter Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “La-Z-Boy Incorporated: La-Z-Boy Announces Fiscal 2020 First-Quarter Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q4 Earnings Preview For La-Z-Boy – Benzinga” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “La-Z-Boy Q4 Sales Miss Target, Shares Down 7% – Benzinga” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “La-Z-Boy Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:LZB – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Fortinet has $95 highest and $7900 lowest target. $86.83’s average target is 8.40% above currents $80.1 stock price. Fortinet had 14 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. The stock of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, June 24. The rating was initiated by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, August 2 report.