Sensato Investors Has Trimmed Its 21Vianet Group (VNET) Stake as Stock Value Declined; Raytheon Company New (RTN) Holder Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Position as Stock Price Declined

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Raytheon Company New (RTN) by 26.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold 4,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,306 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, down from 16,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Company New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $173.45. About 1.24M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – NAVAL SEA SYSTEMS COMMAND, WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, IS CONTRACTING ACTIVITY; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Board Approves 8.8% Annual Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION

Sensato Investors Llc decreased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 26.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc sold 42,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 121,433 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $964,000, down from 164,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.04. About 69,708 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has risen 42.32% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.89% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Rev RMB765.8M, or About $117.7; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q Rev $127.7M; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET SAYS SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Change in Leadership Team; 12/03/2018 21VIANET GROUP INC VNET.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE RMB 3.25 BLN TO RMB 3.35 BLN; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2Q Rev CNY810M-CNY830M; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Filed Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.61 earnings per share, up 6.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.45 per share. RTN’s profit will be $726.99 million for 16.61 P/E if the $2.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.78% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by 21Vianet Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.