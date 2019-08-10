Sensato Investors Has Lowered Its Daqo New Energy (DQ) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Weiss Asset Management LP Boosted Stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) as Stock Were Volatile

Sensato Investors Llc decreased its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ) by 44.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc sold 148,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.95% . The institutional investor held 183,074 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05M, down from 331,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Daqo New Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $589.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $42.15. About 117,055 shares traded. Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) has risen 16.30% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.30% the S&P500. Some Historical DQ News: 08/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP – DESIGN, CONSTRUCTION AND INSTALLATION OF NEW FACILITY IS SCHEDULED TO COMMENCE IN MAY 2018; 11/04/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY REPORTS PROPOSED FOLLOW-ON OFFERING OF AMERICAN; 24/05/2018 – Daqo New Energy Receives Government Approval for Entire Phase 4 Capacity Expansion; 08/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP – CONSTRUCTION OF PHASE 3B NOW EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED AND BEGIN PILOT PRODUCTION BY END OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED ADS $2.90; 08/05/2018 – Daqo New Energy 1Q Net $31.6M; 12/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within DAQO New Energy, Mercer International, KNOT Offshore Partners LP, Presidio, Industrias; 08/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY – PHASE 4A EXPANSION PLAN CALLS FOR CONSTRUCTION OF NEW MANUFACTURING FACILITY ADJACENT TO EXISTING FACILITIES IN SHIHEZI; 08/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR EXPANSION PROJECT IS ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY RMB3.2 BLN; 08/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP – QTRLY INCOME PER ADS $2.79

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.2. About 614,580 shares traded or 46.66% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62B and $357.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,300 shares to 95,400 shares, valued at $11.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 46,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Changyou Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. The insider THACKER WILLIAM L bought $80,515.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 175 shares. Hilltop has invested 0.19% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Pinnacle Assoc Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 73,421 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd has invested 0.02% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Kings Point Cap Mgmt holds 0.18% or 55,250 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of Mellon accumulated 44,582 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Public Ltd invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 58,439 shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Kingfisher Ltd has invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). 125,956 were reported by Thomas J Herzfeld. Covington reported 2,500 shares. Creative Planning reported 25,281 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs Inc holds 3,753 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Monetary Mgmt Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Tr Invt Grade Muns (VGM) by 42,797 shares to 26,300 shares, valued at $326,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Multi Sector Inc (ERC) by 35,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,743 shares, and cut its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA).