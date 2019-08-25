Sensato Investors Has Lowered Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Holding; Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) Shorts Increased By 6.17%

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) had an increase of 6.17% in short interest. DNLI’s SI was 9.70 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.17% from 9.13M shares previously. With 367,800 avg volume, 26 days are for Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s short sellers to cover DNLI’s short positions. The SI to Denali Therapeutics Inc’s float is 16.2%. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $17.79. About 189,173 shares traded. Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) has risen 71.35% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DNLI News: 19/03/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Announces First-In-Human Dosing Of Its RIPK1 Inhibitor Clinical Program And The Appointment Of Peter Klein; 19/03/2018 – #2 Denali launches a clinical quest on #Alzheimers drug, banking $155M in Takeda cash and scoring monkey data on BACE $DNLI; 19/03/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.74; 30/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS: EARLY EXERCISE OF OPTION TO BUY F-STAR; 10/05/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/05/2018 – F-STAR: EARLY EXERCISE BY DENALI THERAPEUTICS OF OPTION TO BUY; 05/03/2018 Parkinson’s Institute and Clinical Center Collaborates With Denali Therapeutics to Explore New Endpoints for Clinical Studies; 30/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC – DENALI MAY MAKE FUTURE CONTINGENT PAYMENTS UP TO MAXIMUM OF $447 MLN UPON ACHIEVEMENT OF MILESTONES; 19/03/2018 – Denali launches a clinical quest on Alzheimer’s drug, banking $155M in Takeda cash and scoring monkey data on BACE $DNLI; 22/04/2018 – DJ Denali Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNLI)

Sensato Investors Llc decreased Cabot Microelectronics Corp (CCMP) stake by 35.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sensato Investors Llc sold 4,100 shares as Cabot Microelectronics Corp (CCMP)’s stock declined 2.08%. The Sensato Investors Llc holds 7,300 shares with $817,000 value, down from 11,400 last quarter. Cabot Microelectronics Corp now has $3.46B valuation. The stock decreased 3.28% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $119.26. About 154,564 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 05/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Raises Dividend to 40c; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE: PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot Eagle Ford Assets; 23/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Trades Down After Lowering Production Guidance, Deferring Drilling; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Issuer Rating Of A1 To Cabot, Ar; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE TO BUY REMAINING CABOT STAKE FOR 5M SHRS, GBP 175.5M; 30/04/2018 – Cabot Micro Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 7; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q Rev $143M; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Prior Guidance for FY18 GAAP Gross Profit Margin Was 50%-52%; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS FOR $765M

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.71 billion. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients.

Among 2 analysts covering Denali Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:DNLI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Denali Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock has $3000 highest and $2800 lowest target. $29’s average target is 63.01% above currents $17.79 stock price. Denali Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock had 2 analyst reports since June 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.77, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold CCMP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 26.72 million shares or 0.40% more from 26.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ranger Investment Mngmt LP reported 1.14% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Wells Fargo Mn owns 703,894 shares. Eaton Vance owns 0% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 2,338 shares. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Com owns 74,665 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 65,722 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 9,757 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 74 were reported by Cwm Llc. Los Angeles Capital & Equity reported 33,407 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 1St Source Bank & Trust holds 0.03% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) or 3,365 shares. Quantbot Technology LP has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). The Illinois-based North Star Investment Management has invested 0% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Bessemer Group reported 115 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership stated it has 782,733 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability owns 3,644 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of America Corp De reported 342,018 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.