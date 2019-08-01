Sensato Investors Has Boosted Changyou Com LTD (CYOU) Holding by $1.26 Million; As Centene (CNC) Stock Value Rose, Monetary Management Group Has Increased Position by $1.45 Million

Sensato Investors Llc increased its stake in Changyou Com Ltd (CYOU) by 65.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc bought 74,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.04% . The institutional investor held 187,271 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, up from 112,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Changyou Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $431.60M market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $8.1. About 96,123 shares traded. Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) has risen 25.23% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CYOU News: 25/04/2018 – CHANGYOU.COM LTD CYOU.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP FULLY-DILUTED NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHANGYOU.COM LIMITED PER ADS WAS US$0.30; 05/04/2018 Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of US$9.40 per ADS; 25/04/2018 – Changyou.com 1Q Rev $137.2M; 25/04/2018 – CHANGYOU.COM LTD CYOU.O -QTRLY FULLY-DILUTED NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHANGYOU.COM LIMITED PER ADS WAS US$0.25; 14/05/2018 – Bluemountain Adds Lululemon, Exits Changyou.com: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Sohu.com’s Majority-Owned Subsidiary Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of US$9.40 per ADS; 05/04/2018 – Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of $9.40 Per ADS; 25/04/2018 – CHANGYOU.COM LTD-QTRLY ONLINE GAME REVENUE WAS US$105 MLN, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 24% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND A DECREASE OF 4% QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 204.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 27,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 40,839 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, up from 13,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $52.13. About 1.88M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62B and $357.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 34,800 shares to 47,000 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercer Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MERC) by 81,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 404,966 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.11% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Com owns 57,646 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 355,339 are owned by Assetmark. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 1.80M shares stake. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr invested in 35,224 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Com Mn has 0.07% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 4.13M shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 42.27M shares. Merian (Uk) owns 14,600 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Switzerland-based Swiss Bankshares has invested 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 606,514 were reported by Victory Mgmt Inc. Blair William & Company Il reported 6,572 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Company accumulated 15,528 shares. Sivik Glob Ltd Liability Com holds 1.57% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 80,000 shares. Chesley Taft And Assocs Llc owns 9,964 shares.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $252.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,440 shares to 4,288 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,193 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).