Sensato Investors Cut Its Netease (NTES) Holding by $1.83 Million as Stock Value Rose; Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Share Value Rose While Barometer Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $382,955

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 7.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 2,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,525 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, down from 25,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $188.3. About 828,566 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500.

Sensato Investors Llc decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 11.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc sold 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,100 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55M, down from 63,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $261.5. About 351,118 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 2.79% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 26/03/2018 – China’s NetEase aims to make online retail as large as games; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 22/05/2018 – NetEase Unveils Games Pipeline at Fourth Annual Game Enthusiasts’ Day; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q REV. $2.26B, EST. $2.20B; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-China to reveal third set of mixed-ownership reform firms in H1 – China Securities Journal; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 27/03/2018 – China’s internet tiger NetEase aims to make retail as big as games; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q EPS 91c; 13/03/2018 – Cross-Licensing Agreement is Signed Between NetEase Cloud Music and AliMusic

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62B and $357.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 46,205 shares to 85,100 shares, valued at $7.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $2.38 EPS, down 2.46% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.44 per share. NTES’s profit will be $304.55M for 27.47 P/E if the $2.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual EPS reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.45% negative EPS growth.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58 billion and $878.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 328,879 shares to 544,824 shares, valued at $26.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares U.S. Industrials Etf (IYJ) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Latin America 40 Etf (ILF).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. EW’s profit will be $272.34M for 35.39 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.