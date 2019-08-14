Sensato Investors Continues to Hold Stake in Perkinelmer (PKI); Grs Advisors Position in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Has Increased by $3.42 Million as Market Value Declined

Sensato Investors Llc increased its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (PKI) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc bought 7,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.50% . The institutional investor held 141,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.63M, up from 133,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Perkinelmer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $80.59. About 167,406 shares traded. PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) has risen 10.77% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PKI News: 30/04/2018 – PerkinElmer 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 30/04/2018 – PERKINELMER 1Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 61C; 30/04/2018 – PERKINELMER SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.60, EST. $3.53; 10/04/2018 – PERKINELMER INC – ANDY WILSON WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY AS AN ADVISOR FOR AN INTERIM PERIOD; 02/04/2018 – PERKINELMER INC PKI.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $86; 23/05/2018 – PerkinElmer Acquires Shanghai Spectrum Instruments Co., Ltd; 30/04/2018 – PerkinElmer 1Q Rev $644M; 09/05/2018 – PerkinElmer Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Rates PerkinElmer’s Senior Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – PerkinElmer Appoints James Mock As Chief Financial Officer

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86M, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $34.95. About 298,662 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 155,121 shares to 370,755 shares, valued at $8.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corepoint Lodging Inc by 452,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,541 shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Management Limited owns 42,073 shares. Northern has 0.02% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 2.10 million shares. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Spirit Of America Ny owns 42,972 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Smart Portfolios Limited Company invested in 0.07% or 2,500 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability has 76,107 shares. Aperio Group invested in 0% or 20,595 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru accumulated 520,564 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com invested in 0% or 32,381 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De reported 1.01 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd owns 131,471 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 36,792 were reported by Voloridge Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Century Cos Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Utd Automobile Association invested in 35,571 shares or 0% of the stock.

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62B and $357.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) by 148,219 shares to 183,074 shares, valued at $6.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 37,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,651 shares, and cut its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD).