Sensato Investors Continues to Hold Position in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU); Jrm Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Position in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) by $939,250 as Share Price Rose

Sensato Investors Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 118.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc bought 46,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.67 million, up from 38,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $105.5. About 830,726 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500.

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 27,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 345,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.94 million, down from 373,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $35.36. About 316,279 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Davis Advisors Commentary: Trade War Trouble Means Great Value in Some Chinese Stocks – GuruFocus.com” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks that Broke 52-Week Highs Tuesday – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “New Oriental Education’s Enrollment Booms Artificially, but It Still Has a Solid Quarter – Motley Fool” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Calculating The Fair Value Of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is New Oriental Education & Tech Group Inc. (EDU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62 billion and $357.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 4,100 shares to 7,300 shares, valued at $817,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 25,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,300 shares, and cut its stake in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS).

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) CEO Steve Plavin on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust declares $0.62 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83 million and $136.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 5,750 shares to 17,695 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $32,493 activity. Another trade for 654 shares valued at $22,583 was sold by Armer Douglas N..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 30,200 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 40,661 shares. Aviva Pcl has 24,163 shares. Dean Ltd reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.03% or 20,800 shares. 8,500 are held by Prudential Public Ltd Liability Company. Pecaut has invested 0.68% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Seabridge Invest Advsr Ltd stated it has 1.12% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 45,170 are owned by Nomura Asset. Lsv Asset, a Illinois-based fund reported 250,037 shares. Private Capital Advsr owns 2.02% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 193,367 shares. Bessemer Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 4,471 shares. Van Eck Assoc invested in 241,649 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 100,000 shares. Fort Washington Inv Inc Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 20,860 shares.