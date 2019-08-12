Sensato Investors Boosted Its Holding in Stmicroelectronics N V (STM) by $3.02 Million as Valuation Declined; Lhc Group (LHCG) Position Increased by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Lhc Group Inc (LHCG) by 89.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 4,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.27% . The institutional investor held 10,105 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 5,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Lhc Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $120.48. About 21,807 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 21/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – LHC Group and Almost Family Announce Stockholder Approval and Closing of Merger of Equals Transaction; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ADJ SHR IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $3.45 TO $3.55 IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Re-affirmed 2018 Guidance Previously Issued on April 2; 16/03/2018 LHC Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – News On Almost Family Inc. (AFAM) Now Under LHCG; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – NET SERVICE REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.84 BLN TO $1.89 BLN IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.4% of LHC Group; 20/04/2018 – DJ LHC Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LHCG); 22/05/2018 – U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Chief Technology Officer Bruce D. Greenstein to Join LHC Group Management Team as Chief Innovation & Technology Officer

Sensato Investors Llc increased its stake in Stmicroelectronics N V (STM) by 73.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc bought 215,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.44% . The institutional investor held 509,501 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57M, up from 293,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Stmicroelectronics N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.68. About 373,708 shares traded. STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) has declined 15.67% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical STM News: 21/05/2018 – REG-STMicroelectronics Publishes its 21st Annual Sustainability Report; 24/05/2018 – Next-Generation Security-on-a-Chip for Smart Things, from STMicroelectronics, Comes with Certified Protection Profiles for European Utilities; 09/05/2018 – STMicroelectronics Adds New High-Accuracy MEMS Sensors with 10-Year Product Longevity for Advanced Industrial Sensing; 27/04/2018 – STMICROELECTRONICS STM.PA : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL, RAISES TARGT PRICE TO EUR 18 FROM EUR 16; 31/05/2018 – STMicroelectronics’ Shareholders Adopt All Resolutions at the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 27/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics Reports on Main Resolutions to be Proposed at the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 31/05/2018 – STMICROELECTRONICS NV – NEW PRESIDENT & CEO JEAN-MARC CHERY TO LEAD NEWLY FORMED EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE; 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 27/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics Cooperated with Synelixis and Academic Institutions to Build a Simulation Framework for Parallel Systems Fine-Tuned for Visual Search (COSSIM); 27/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech leaders most vulnerable to rising trade barriers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold LHCG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 27.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings reported 183,777 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 356,361 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 848,841 shares. The South Dakota-based Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Clean Yield Grp Inc holds 40 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.04% or 694,260 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.09% or 14,636 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Invest Mgmt reported 0.27% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Advisory Ser Networks Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 20 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 34,900 shares. First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha invested 0.5% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Group Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 22,244 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $194.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,255 shares to 44,506 shares, valued at $5.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 15,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,126 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62 billion and $357.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 25,743 shares to 27,300 shares, valued at $960,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 10,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,660 shares, and cut its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP).