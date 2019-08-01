Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) is a company in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.41% of all Scientific & Technical Instruments’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Sensata Technologies Holding plc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.48% of all Scientific & Technical Instruments companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Sensata Technologies Holding plc and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensata Technologies Holding plc 0.00% 23.60% 8.80% Industry Average 6.76% 12.58% 7.38%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Sensata Technologies Holding plc and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sensata Technologies Holding plc N/A 48 13.37 Industry Average 73.71M 1.09B 45.70

Sensata Technologies Holding plc has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Sensata Technologies Holding plc and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensata Technologies Holding plc 1 2 1 2.25 Industry Average 1.00 1.18 1.82 2.67

Sensata Technologies Holding plc presently has a consensus price target of $53.25, suggesting a potential upside of 13.01%. The peers have a potential upside of 41.73%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Sensata Technologies Holding plc is looking more favorable than its peers, equities research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sensata Technologies Holding plc and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sensata Technologies Holding plc -2.67% -3.01% -5.12% 0.21% -12.07% 5.78% Industry Average 4.18% 7.41% 12.35% 17.59% 23.82% 28.85%

For the past year Sensata Technologies Holding plc was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.50 and has 2.53 Quick Ratio. Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sensata Technologies Holding plc.

Volatility & Risk

Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a beta of 1.42 and its 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s peers are 16.89% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Dividends

Sensata Technologies Holding plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s rivals beat Sensata Technologies Holding plc.

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment manufactures pressure, temperature, speed, and position sensors, as well as electromechanical products for use in subsystems of automobiles, such as engine, air conditioning, and ride stabilization; heavy on- and off-road vehicles (HVOR); and systems that address safety and environmental concerns. The Sensing Solutions segment manufactures various control products, such as motor and compressor protectors, circuit breakers, semiconductor burn-in test sockets, solid state relays, linear and rotary position sensors, precision switches, and thermostats, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) sensors and controls to prevent damage from overheating and fires in industrial, aerospace, military, commercial, medical device, and residential end-markets. This segment also manufactures power conversion and control products, including power inverters, charge controllers, and solid state relays. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and suppliers in the automotive and HVOR end-markets; and industrial and commercial manufacturers and suppliers in the climate control, appliance, semiconductor, medical, energy and infrastructure, data/telecom, and aerospace industries, as well as motor and compressor suppliers. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. was founded in 1916 and is based in Hengelo, the Netherlands.