Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) and Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) Comparison side by side

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) and Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) compete against each other in the Scientific & Technical Instruments sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensata Technologies Holding plc 47 2.02 N/A 3.55 13.37 Fortive Corporation 80 3.37 N/A 2.17 35.05

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Sensata Technologies Holding plc and Fortive Corporation. Fortive Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Sensata Technologies Holding plc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) and Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensata Technologies Holding plc 0.00% 23.6% 8.8% Fortive Corporation 0.00% 40% 17.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sensata Technologies Holding plc is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival Fortive Corporation is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Sensata Technologies Holding plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Fortive Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Sensata Technologies Holding plc and Fortive Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensata Technologies Holding plc 1 2 1 2.25 Fortive Corporation 1 0 3 2.75

Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s upside potential currently stands at 22.39% and an $53.25 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Fortive Corporation is $87, which is potential 27.25% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Fortive Corporation is looking more favorable than Sensata Technologies Holding plc, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Sensata Technologies Holding plc shares are held by institutional investors while 87.2% of Fortive Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Competitively, held 2.2% of Fortive Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sensata Technologies Holding plc -2.67% -3.01% -5.12% 0.21% -12.07% 5.78% Fortive Corporation -7.54% -8.01% -10.93% 1.77% -4.64% 12.4%

For the past year Sensata Technologies Holding plc has weaker performance than Fortive Corporation

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Fortive Corporation beats Sensata Technologies Holding plc.

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment manufactures pressure, temperature, speed, and position sensors, as well as electromechanical products for use in subsystems of automobiles, such as engine, air conditioning, and ride stabilization; heavy on- and off-road vehicles (HVOR); and systems that address safety and environmental concerns. The Sensing Solutions segment manufactures various control products, such as motor and compressor protectors, circuit breakers, semiconductor burn-in test sockets, solid state relays, linear and rotary position sensors, precision switches, and thermostats, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) sensors and controls to prevent damage from overheating and fires in industrial, aerospace, military, commercial, medical device, and residential end-markets. This segment also manufactures power conversion and control products, including power inverters, charge controllers, and solid state relays. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and suppliers in the automotive and HVOR end-markets; and industrial and commercial manufacturers and suppliers in the climate control, appliance, semiconductor, medical, energy and infrastructure, data/telecom, and aerospace industries, as well as motor and compressor suppliers. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. was founded in 1916 and is based in Hengelo, the Netherlands.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies. The companyÂ’s field solutions include various professional test tools, thermal imaging, and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; and computerized maintenance management software for infrastructure in electrical utility and industrial applications under the FLUKE, FLUKE BIOMEDICAL, FLUKE NETWORKS, and QUALITROL brands. It also offers product realization services and products, as well as engineered energetic materials components for use in specialized vertical applications under the INVETECH, KEITHLEY, PACIFIC SCIENTIFIC ENERGETIC MATERIALS COMPANY, and TEKTRONIX brands; and devices that sense, monitor, and control operational or manufacturing variables under the ANDERSON-NEGELE, GEMS, and SETRA brands. In addition, the company provides solutions and services for use in fuel dispensing, remote fuel management, point-of-sale and payment systems, environmental compliance, vehicle tracking and fleet management, and traffic management under the ANGI, GASBOY, GILBARCO, GILBARCO AUTOTANK, NAVMAN, TELETRAC, and VEEDER-ROOT brands; and a range of electromechanical and electronic motion control products, and mechanical components, as well as supplemental braking systems for commercial vehicles under the DYNAPAR, HENGSTLER, JAKE BRAKE, KOLLMORGEN, PORTESCAP, and THOMSON brands. Further, it manufactures and distributes professional tools, toolboxes, and automotive diagnostic equipment under the MATCO brand; and a line of wheel service equipment, including brake lathes, tire changers, wheel balancers, and wheel weights under the COATS brand. Fortive Corporation was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.