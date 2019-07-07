Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) and Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Comparison side by side

Both Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) and Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensata Technologies Holding plc 47 2.21 N/A 3.55 13.12 Digital Ally Inc. 3 1.48 N/A -1.90 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Sensata Technologies Holding plc and Digital Ally Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensata Technologies Holding plc 0.00% 23.6% 8.8% Digital Ally Inc. 0.00% 0% -108.8%

Volatility and Risk

Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a beta of 1.33 and its 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Digital Ally Inc. is 173.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.73 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sensata Technologies Holding plc are 3 and 2.2 respectively. Its competitor Digital Ally Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Sensata Technologies Holding plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Digital Ally Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Sensata Technologies Holding plc and Digital Ally Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensata Technologies Holding plc 0 2 1 2.33 Digital Ally Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s upside potential currently stands at 17.35% and an $56.33 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Digital Ally Inc. is $6, which is potential 308.16% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Digital Ally Inc. is looking more favorable than Sensata Technologies Holding plc, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sensata Technologies Holding plc and Digital Ally Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 5.1% respectively. Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.5% of Digital Ally Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sensata Technologies Holding plc -4.96% -5.21% -4.36% -0.45% -10.5% 3.81% Digital Ally Inc. -32.06% -26.94% -6.43% 8.11% 18.52% 19.4%

For the past year Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Digital Ally Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Sensata Technologies Holding plc beats Digital Ally Inc.

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment manufactures pressure, temperature, speed, and position sensors, as well as electromechanical products for use in subsystems of automobiles, such as engine, air conditioning, and ride stabilization; heavy on- and off-road vehicles (HVOR); and systems that address safety and environmental concerns. The Sensing Solutions segment manufactures various control products, such as motor and compressor protectors, circuit breakers, semiconductor burn-in test sockets, solid state relays, linear and rotary position sensors, precision switches, and thermostats, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) sensors and controls to prevent damage from overheating and fires in industrial, aerospace, military, commercial, medical device, and residential end-markets. This segment also manufactures power conversion and control products, including power inverters, charge controllers, and solid state relays. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and suppliers in the automotive and HVOR end-markets; and industrial and commercial manufacturers and suppliers in the climate control, appliance, semiconductor, medical, energy and infrastructure, data/telecom, and aerospace industries, as well as motor and compressor suppliers. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. was founded in 1916 and is based in Hengelo, the Netherlands.