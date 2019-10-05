Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) and Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) and Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensata Technologies Holding plc 48 1.39 160.07M 3.55 13.37 Bonso Electronics International Inc. 3 1.08 N/A -0.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Sensata Technologies Holding plc and Bonso Electronics International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sensata Technologies Holding plc and Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensata Technologies Holding plc 335,435,875.94% 23.6% 8.8% Bonso Electronics International Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -3.4%

Volatility and Risk

Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a beta of 1.42 and its 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s beta is 1.37 which is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sensata Technologies Holding plc. Its rival Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.3 respectively. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Bonso Electronics International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sensata Technologies Holding plc and Bonso Electronics International Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensata Technologies Holding plc 1 2 0 2.67 Bonso Electronics International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 3.86% upside potential and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Sensata Technologies Holding plc shares and 3.8% of Bonso Electronics International Inc. shares. About 0.6% of Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Bonso Electronics International Inc. has 53.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sensata Technologies Holding plc -2.67% -3.01% -5.12% 0.21% -12.07% 5.78% Bonso Electronics International Inc. 4.59% -4.09% -8.32% 21.11% -21.55% 30.75%

For the past year Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Bonso Electronics International Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Sensata Technologies Holding plc beats Bonso Electronics International Inc.

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment manufactures pressure, temperature, speed, and position sensors, as well as electromechanical products for use in subsystems of automobiles, such as engine, air conditioning, and ride stabilization; heavy on- and off-road vehicles (HVOR); and systems that address safety and environmental concerns. The Sensing Solutions segment manufactures various control products, such as motor and compressor protectors, circuit breakers, semiconductor burn-in test sockets, solid state relays, linear and rotary position sensors, precision switches, and thermostats, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) sensors and controls to prevent damage from overheating and fires in industrial, aerospace, military, commercial, medical device, and residential end-markets. This segment also manufactures power conversion and control products, including power inverters, charge controllers, and solid state relays. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and suppliers in the automotive and HVOR end-markets; and industrial and commercial manufacturers and suppliers in the climate control, appliance, semiconductor, medical, energy and infrastructure, data/telecom, and aerospace industries, as well as motor and compressor suppliers. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. was founded in 1916 and is based in Hengelo, the Netherlands.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic scales and weighing instruments, pet electronics products, and other products in Hong Kong and the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Its sensor-based scale products include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales that are used in consumer, commercial, and industrial applications. The company also offers electrical pet care products, including a bark control device; manufactures tools and molds for scales and pet electronics products; and sells scrap materials. It serves private label original equipment manufacturers, original brand manufacturers, and original design manufacturers. The company also exports its products to the United States, Germany, Asia, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Africa. In addition, it rents or leases factory facilities and equipment to third parties. The company was formerly known as Golden Virtue Limited and changed its name to Bonso Electronics International, Inc. in September 1988. Bonso Electronics International Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Tsimshatsui, Hong Kong.