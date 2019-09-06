Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:CLDC)

Both Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) and China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:CLDC) compete on a level playing field in the Credit Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senmiao Technology Limited 3 1.72 N/A -0.18 0.00 China Lending Corporation 1 -0.12 N/A -3.89 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senmiao Technology Limited 0.00% -43.7% -34.8% China Lending Corporation 0.00% -281.6% -84.4%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.1% of Senmiao Technology Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.2% of China Lending Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 68.68% of Senmiao Technology Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 53.56% of China Lending Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Senmiao Technology Limited -5.93% -45.49% -74.45% -67.85% -72.09% -66.67% China Lending Corporation -2.41% -23.66% -28% -33.06% -56.68% -12.9%

For the past year Senmiao Technology Limited was more bearish than China Lending Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Senmiao Technology Limited beats China Lending Corporation.

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co., Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Chengdu, China.