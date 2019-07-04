Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS)’s Financial Results Comparing With 360 Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Since Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) and 360 Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) are part of the Credit Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senmiao Technology Limited 4 108.30 N/A -0.48 0.00 360 Finance Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.94 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senmiao Technology Limited 0.00% -97.5% -82.7% 360 Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Senmiao Technology Limited’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. On the competitive side is, 360 Finance Inc. which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 2.5 Quick Ratio. Senmiao Technology Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to 360 Finance Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Senmiao Technology Limited and 360 Finance Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.2% and 1%. 68.68% are Senmiao Technology Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Senmiao Technology Limited -11.68% -12.33% 22.35% -7.96% -45.37% 9.19% 360 Finance Inc. -6.73% 15.99% 56.47% 0% 0% 28.65%

For the past year Senmiao Technology Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than 360 Finance Inc.

Summary

360 Finance Inc. beats Senmiao Technology Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co., Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Chengdu, China.