Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) Touches $1.40 Low on Jul, 17; Shorts at Strata Skin Sciences (SSKN) Raised By 1.91%

Strata Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) had an increase of 1.91% in short interest. SSKN’s SI was 358,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.91% from 351,700 shares previously. With 75,800 avg volume, 5 days are for Strata Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN)’s short sellers to cover SSKN’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.62. About 14,025 shares traded. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) has risen 32.58% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.15% the S&P500.

The stock of Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) reached all time low today, Jul, 17 and still has $1.30 target or 7.00% below today’s $1.40 share price. This indicates more downside for the $38.82 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $1.30 PT is reached, the company will be worth $2.72 million less. The stock decreased 5.41% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.4. About 35,604 shares traded. Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) has declined 45.37% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.80% the S&P500.

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co., Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. The company has market cap of $38.82 million. The Company’s platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors. It currently has negative earnings.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of dermatological disorders. The company has market cap of $81.54 million. The Company’s products include XTRAC and VTRAC devices used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin disorders; and MelaFind system, an instrument for aiding dermatologists in the evaluation of clinically atypical pigmented skin lesions, when a dermatologist chooses to obtain additional information before making a final decision to biopsy in order to rule out melanoma. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in December 2015.