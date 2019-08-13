Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) Touches $0.99 Low on Aug, 13; TC Pipelines LP (TCP)’s Sentiment Is 1.56

The stock of Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) reached all time low today, Aug, 13 and still has $0.90 target or 9.00% below today’s $0.99 share price. This indicates more downside for the $27.45M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $0.90 PT is reached, the company will be worth $2.47M less. The stock decreased 3.87% or $0.0399 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9901. About 27,100 shares traded. Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) has declined 72.09% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.09% the S&P500. Some Historical AIHS News: 29/03/2018 SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED ANNOUNCES EXERCISE OF THE UNDERWRITER’S OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION FOR ITS FIRM COMMITMENT PUBLIC OFFERING

TC Pipelines LP (TCP) investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.83, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 53 investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 34 decreased and sold equity positions in TC Pipelines LP. The investment managers in our database now possess: 42.62 million shares, up from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding TC Pipelines LP in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 19 Increased: 31 New Position: 22.

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co., Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. The company has market cap of $27.45 million. The Company’s platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors. It currently has negative earnings.

The stock increased 1.72% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $37.22. About 56,110 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (TCP) has risen 28.50% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES DOESN’T SEE MATREIAL FINANCIAL EFFECT; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES – DOES NOT SEE ANY MATERIAL IMPACTS TO NATURAL GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES TO TAKE EFFECT IN NEAR-TERM DUE TO NEW FERC ORDERS; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Rev $115M; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32, EST. $1.07; 19/04/2018 – DJ TC PipeLines LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCP); 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES CUTS QUARTER DISTRIBUTION TO 65C/SHR FROM $1; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES NOT CURRENTLY UTILIZING ATM PROGRAM; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms TC PipeLines L.P. ‘BBB-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Partnership Undertaking Complete Review of Strategic Options

Argyll Research Llc holds 14.88% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP for 1.63 million shares. Energy Income Partners Llc owns 7.57 million shares or 4.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Weybosset Research & Management Llc has 1.82% invested in the company for 82,681 shares. The Massachusetts-based Albert D Mason Inc has invested 1.37% in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 5.11 million shares.