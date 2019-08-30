Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) and Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) Comparing side by side

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) and Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) are two firms in the Credit Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senmiao Technology Limited 3 2.22 N/A -0.18 0.00 Navient Corporation 13 1.86 N/A 1.79 7.89

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Senmiao Technology Limited and Navient Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Senmiao Technology Limited and Navient Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senmiao Technology Limited 0.00% -43.7% -34.8% Navient Corporation 0.00% 11% 0.4%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Senmiao Technology Limited and Navient Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Senmiao Technology Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Navient Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the consensus target price of Navient Corporation is $15.83, which is potential 23.87% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Senmiao Technology Limited and Navient Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.1% and 96.6%. 68.68% are Senmiao Technology Limited’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Navient Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Senmiao Technology Limited -5.93% -45.49% -74.45% -67.85% -72.09% -66.67% Navient Corporation -6.23% 3.59% 3.82% 23.58% 5.6% 60.61%

For the past year Senmiao Technology Limited has -66.67% weaker performance while Navient Corporation has 60.61% stronger performance.

Summary

Navient Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Senmiao Technology Limited.

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co., Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Chengdu, China.

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services. It holds the portfolio of education loans insured or guaranteed under the FFELP, as well as the portfolio of private education loans. The company also services education loans owned by the United States Department of Education (ED), financial institutions, and nonprofit education lenders. In addition, it offers asset recovery services for loans and receivables on behalf of guarantors of FFELP loans, and higher education institutions. Further, the company provides asset recovery and other business processing services for federal, state, court, and municipal clients; public authorities; and health care organizations. Navient Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.