Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) and Enova International Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Comparing side by side

As Credit Services companies, Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) and Enova International Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senmiao Technology Limited 3 1.85 N/A -0.18 0.00 Enova International Inc. 24 0.73 N/A 1.91 14.10

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Senmiao Technology Limited and Enova International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senmiao Technology Limited 0.00% -43.7% -34.8% Enova International Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 5.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Senmiao Technology Limited is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Enova International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.3 while its Quick Ratio is 11.3. Enova International Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Senmiao Technology Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.1% of Senmiao Technology Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 97.6% of Enova International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 68.68% of Senmiao Technology Limited’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Enova International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Senmiao Technology Limited -5.93% -45.49% -74.45% -67.85% -72.09% -66.67% Enova International Inc. 19.2% 16.41% 3.49% 14.24% -13.76% 38.49%

For the past year Senmiao Technology Limited had bearish trend while Enova International Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Enova International Inc. beats Senmiao Technology Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co., Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Chengdu, China.

Enova International, Inc., a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services to non-prime credit consumers and small businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and Bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to a bank, as well as Enova Decisions, a analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their own customers. It provides its services under the CashNetUSA, NetCredit, Pounds to Pocket, QuickQuid, On Stride Financial, Headway Capital, The Business Backer, and Simplic brands. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.