Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) and CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) and CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS). The two are both Credit Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senmiao Technology Limited 4 3.40 N/A -0.18 0.00 CPI Card Group Inc. 3 0.10 N/A -1.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Senmiao Technology Limited and CPI Card Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senmiao Technology Limited 0.00% -43.7% -34.8% CPI Card Group Inc. 0.00% 22.7% -15.9%

Liquidity

3 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Senmiao Technology Limited. Its rival CPI Card Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 1.7 respectively. Senmiao Technology Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CPI Card Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.1% of Senmiao Technology Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.6% of CPI Card Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 68.68% of Senmiao Technology Limited’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of CPI Card Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Senmiao Technology Limited -5.93% -45.49% -74.45% -67.85% -72.09% -66.67% CPI Card Group Inc. 0% -0.78% 4.96% -15.05% 22.71% 10.92%

For the past year Senmiao Technology Limited has -66.67% weaker performance while CPI Card Group Inc. has 10.92% stronger performance.

Summary

Senmiao Technology Limited beats CPI Card Group Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co., Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Chengdu, China.

CPI Card Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through three segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and U.K. Limited. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States. Its products include EMV and non-EMV credit cards, debit cards, and prepaid debit cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands, as well as private label credit cards. This segment also provides various integrated card services, including card personalization and fulfillment services, and instant issuance services. The U.S. Prepaid Debit segment primarily offers integrated card services comprising tamper-evident security packaging services, and card personalization and fulfillment services to prepaid debit card issuers in the United States. This segment also produces financial payment cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands. The U.K. Limited segment primarily produces retail gift and loyalty cards for customers in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. This segment also provides card personalization, packaging, and fulfillment services. The company markets its products and services to national and regional banks, independent community banks, credit unions, prepaid debit card program managers, group service providers, and card transaction processors through field-based sales representatives in the United States, Western Europe, and Canada. The company was formerly known as CPI Holdings I, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Card Group Inc. in August 2015. CPI Card Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.