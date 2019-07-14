Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) and CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Contrasting side by side

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) and CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) compete with each other in the Credit Services sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senmiao Technology Limited 4 17.66 N/A -0.48 0.00 CNFinance Holdings Limited 6 0.00 N/A 1.82 3.02

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Senmiao Technology Limited and CNFinance Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) and CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senmiao Technology Limited 0.00% -97.5% -82.7% CNFinance Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.2% of Senmiao Technology Limited shares and 34.8% of CNFinance Holdings Limited shares. About 68.68% of Senmiao Technology Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 55.72% of CNFinance Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Senmiao Technology Limited -11.68% -12.33% 22.35% -7.96% -45.37% 9.19% CNFinance Holdings Limited -4.86% -12.63% -6.62% -27.63% 0% -0.18%

For the past year Senmiao Technology Limited has 9.19% stronger performance while CNFinance Holdings Limited has -0.18% weaker performance.

Summary

CNFinance Holdings Limited beats on 5 of the 8 factors Senmiao Technology Limited.

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co., Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Chengdu, China.