Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (SNH) Holding Has Raised by Mackenzie Financial Corp; Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Raised as Valuation Declined

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 137,957 shares as the company's stock declined 9.56% . The institutional investor held 6.26 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.29M, up from 6.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Crescent Point Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.01. About 1.53 million shares traded. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has declined 51.18% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.18% the S&P500.

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (SNH) by 9.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 53,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.86% . The hedge fund held 653,196 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70M, up from 599,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.34. About 1.81 million shares traded. Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) has declined 53.22% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SNH News: 02/04/2018 Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Board and Management Changes; 23/04/2018 – DJ Senior Housing Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNH); 03/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Hallmark Health Medical Center Achieves BOMA 360 Designation; 02/04/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES NAMES JENNIFER FRANCIS AS COO; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing 1Q Net $236M; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing 1Q EPS 99c; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust: David J. Hegarty Stepping Down as Chief Operating Officer on April 30; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing: Jennifer Clark Appointed as a Managing Trustee; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q EPS 99c; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing: Jennifer Francis Appointed as Pres and Chief Operating Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SNH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 164.54 million shares or 0.57% less from 165.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 103,043 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Limited Co owns 0.05% invested in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) for 17,250 shares. Raymond James & Assocs invested 0% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 623,088 shares. Prudential has invested 0.07% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Marshall Wace Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 9,290 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt owns 123,773 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 615,628 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Smith Moore holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) for 16,365 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 478,454 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Prtn Grp Holding Ag has invested 0.1% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Comm Retail Bank reported 11,457 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated reported 73 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 1.10 million shares.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $41.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1,843 shares to 1,705 shares, valued at $414,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 63,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,720 shares, and cut its stake in Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN).

More notable recent Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why Senior Housing Properties Trust Stock Fell 32% in April – Yahoo Finance" on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Senior Housing Properties (SNH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance" published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Senior Housing Q2 SP NOI falls 1.1% on Five Star restructuring – Seeking Alpha" on August 08, 2019.

More notable recent Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Quotient Authorizes New Stock Repurchase Program – Business Wire" on August 09, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: "Is Crescent Point (TSX:CPG) Too Risky to Invest in Today? – The Motley Fool Canada" published on July 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Crescent Point Energy: Attractively Valued And Generating Positive Cash Flow – Seeking Alpha" on January 22, 2019.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 110,043 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $79.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) by 38,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO).