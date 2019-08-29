Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (SNH) Holder Stevens Capital Management LP Decreased Stake; Walmart (WMT) Holder Thompson Investment Management Lowered Position by $448,916

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (SNH) by 50.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 100,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.86% . The hedge fund held 97,163 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, down from 197,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.39. About 367,937 shares traded. Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) has declined 53.22% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SNH News: 02/04/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES NAMES JENNIFER CLARK MANAGING TRUSTEE

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 65.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 4,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 2,488 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 7,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $325.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $114.18. About 2.94 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Murder suspect went shopping at Walmart during 2-day police standoff; 28/03/2018 – Walmart Announces New Approach for 2018 Annual Meeting Activities; 13/04/2018 – Recode: Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay; 18/04/2018 – WALMART TO EXPAND ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING STATIONS; 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy in effort to best Amazon; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to Purchase Controlling Stake in India’s Flipkart (Video); 24/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Partnership With Noreen Taylor, CEO of Donore by The Organic Face; 07/05/2018 – Walmart Expands Its Millennial Pursuit by Adding Harry’s Razors; 18/04/2018 – Walmart Announces 20 MMT of Supplier Emission Reductions through Project Gigaton; Unveils Plans for Expanding Electric Vehicle Charging Stations and Doubling U.S. Wind and Solar Energy Use; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Three Classes of BACM 2006-1

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SNH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 164.54 million shares or 0.57% less from 165.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eii Mngmt holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) for 27,113 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) for 10,222 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd invested 0.02% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Tx accumulated 261,615 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Gsa Llp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) for 36,118 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp accumulated 1.10 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. World Asset Management Inc has 0.01% invested in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) for 15,119 shares. Asset One owns 483,565 shares. The California-based Bennicas Assoc Inc has invested 0.21% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). State Street owns 11.58 million shares. Raymond James And Assoc holds 0% or 39,035 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 478,454 shares. Legg Mason invested in 2.18% or 2,415 shares. Lakeview Capital Partners has 11,440 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Smith Asset Grp Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH).

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 18,962 shares to 47,788 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 57,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,862 shares, and has risen its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Woodstock Corp has 0.63% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 36,261 shares. Frontier Investment Mngmt reported 1.46% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Ingalls & Snyder Llc accumulated 58,018 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Sva Plumb Wealth Management has invested 0.43% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 43,679 were reported by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 276,948 shares. Narwhal Capital stated it has 5,218 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Co holds 2.09% or 16.80 million shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust And Tru owns 13,769 shares. Utah Retirement Sys has 0.51% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 265,221 shares. Annex Advisory Limited Liability Co reported 0.49% stake. Halsey Associate Inc Ct reported 29,130 shares stake. Greenwood Limited Liability Corp invested 1.53% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Barclays Public Ltd accumulated 2.51M shares. Umb National Bank N A Mo holds 256,908 shares.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $522.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (NYSE:TAP) by 5,515 shares to 43,075 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) by 81,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS).