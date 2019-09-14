Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (SNH) Holder Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Has Decreased Stake by $348,792 as Market Value Rose; Travelers Companies Com (TRV) Position Held by Crestwood Advisors Llc

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc decreased its stake in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (SNH) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc sold 43,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.86% . The institutional investor held 218,016 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80M, down from 261,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.88. About 1.32M shares traded. Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) has declined 53.22% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SNH News: 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing: Jennifer Clark Appointed as a Managing Trustee; 22/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Annual Meeting Results; 23/04/2018 – DJ Senior Housing Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNH); 03/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Hallmark Health Medical Center Achieves BOMA 360 Designation; 02/04/2018 Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Board and Management Changes; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing 1Q Net $236M; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $275.8M, EST. $273.9M; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q EPS 99c; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q Net $237.4M

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (TRV) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 6,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 145,320 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.73 million, up from 138,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $146.31. About 1.46 million shares traded or 19.96% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 14/05/2018 – Cancun Remains Popular, Puerto Rico Begins Recovery Among American Travelers This Summer, Despite Recent Travel Advisory And Hurricane Setbacks; 16/05/2018 – Bleisure Travelers are Hungry for Sunshine, Sightseeing, and Cuisine; 09/04/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – TRAVELERS HAVE WITHDRAWN ALL OF REMEDIES THEY WERE CLAIMING; 30/03/2018 – MetLife to Offer Insurance Solutions to Travelers Through Tencent’s WeSure Online Insurance Platform; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Raises Dividend to 77c; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Adds Range Resources, Exits Travelers: 13F; 30/05/2018 – With the French Taste, Areas Offers Guy Martin’s Latest Table to Travelers at Paris Aéroport; 09/05/2018 – Unisys: Contract to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats From Travelers and Cargo Crossing Into U.S; 23/05/2018 – Service and KAYAK Partner to Get Travelers Compensation for Delayed Flights; 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 16,941 shares to 240,073 shares, valued at $12.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanofi Sponsored Adr (NYSE:SNY) by 293,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,813 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLE).

Analysts await Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 26.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.42 per share. SNH’s profit will be $73.69 million for 7.16 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Senior Housing Properties Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.82% negative EPS growth.

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc, which manages about $377.04M and $353.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 14,311 shares to 244,992 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.