Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (SNH) Holder Caxton Associates LP Has Trimmed Holding as Stock Rose; Steinberg Global Asset Management Holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Has Decreased by $389,818

Caxton Associates Lp decreased its stake in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (SNH) by 57.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp sold 51,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.86% . The hedge fund held 38,115 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $449,000, down from 89,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.98B market cap company. It closed at $8.34 lastly. It is down 53.22% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SNH News: 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 45C; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing 1Q EPS 99c; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing: Jennifer Clark Appointed as a Managing Trustee; 02/04/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES NAMES JENNIFER CLARK MANAGING TRUSTEE; 03/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Hallmark Health Medical Center Achieves BOMA 360 Designation; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing 1Q Net $236M; 22/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Annual Meeting Results; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Bd and Management Changes; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q FFO 50c/Shr

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 53.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 13,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 11,684 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $340,000, down from 25,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.12. About 2.74M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SNH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 164.54 million shares or 0.57% less from 165.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc reported 28.48M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Fincl Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Morgan Stanley invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Dubuque Savings Bank Trust Co reported 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Invesco reported 0.01% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Cwm Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Creative Planning holds 0% or 24,038 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) for 126,419 shares. Bennicas & Associate Incorporated reported 20,280 shares. Provise Grp Inc Ltd Llc holds 17,880 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 17,250 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp reported 11.58M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. France-based Axa has invested 0.03% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation holds 53 shares.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $688.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 113,367 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $4.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 9,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,172 shares, and has risen its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF).

More notable recent Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Senior Housing Properties Trust Attending Mizuho REIT/Real Estate Conference on Tuesday, June 25th – Business Wire” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of SNH March 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Senior Housing Properties (SNH) Lags Q1 FFO and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Do The Bonds Offer Value For Senior Housing Properties Trust? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Senior Housing Properties Trust declares $0.39 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.24% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Beach Inv Counsel Pa holds 7.59% or 2.31M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Reynders Mcveigh Capital Ltd has 0.05% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Glenmede Co Na invested in 616,033 shares or 0.08% of the stock. E&G Advsr Lp accumulated 81,180 shares or 1.04% of the stock. South Texas Money Management Ltd holds 10,842 shares. Bollard Group Limited Liability holds 1.79% or 1.63 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Victory Cap Inc has 0.1% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 1.51 million shares. Department Mb Bancshares N A holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 3,548 shares. Thompson Invest Management owns 12,008 shares. Rothschild Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 3.58% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Cap Mgmt LP accumulated 1.9% or 1.37 million shares. Community Bank Na holds 0.03% or 4,518 shares in its portfolio. Chatham Capital Gp Incorporated holds 108,823 shares. 37,644 are held by Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $639.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 6,882 shares to 74,418 shares, valued at $4.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) by 21,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,184 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.