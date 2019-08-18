Senior Hsg Pptys Tr Sh Ben Int (SNH) Shareholder Assetmark Boosted Its Holding by $319,550; As Fedex (FDX) Share Value Declined, Capital Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Stake by $2.74 Million

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 291.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 20,346 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, up from 5,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $156. About 1.32 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 07/05/2018 – Nokia acquires U.S. software supplier SpaceTime Insight; 24/03/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: FedEx Ground Package System is no longer considering building a $259 million hub in Greenwood; 20/03/2018 – FDX `LEANING HEAVILY’ INTO CLOUD TECHNOLOGIES IN IT IMPROVEMENT; 20/03/2018 – Global Edmonton: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 19/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF FEDEX RETURNS TECHNOLOGY; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP- CONFIRMED THAT A PACKAGE DETONATED AT A SAN ANTONIO FEDEX GROUND FACILITY EARLY THIS MORNING; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS IT PLACED A SMALL ORDER FOR TESLA VEHICLES, WILL TEST THEM IN THE NEAR FUTURE; 21/03/2018 – FedEx Earnings: The Whole Package? — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – gpbnews: BREAKING: A package destined for Austin, Texas, exploded at a FedEx distribution facility near San Antonio. At leas…; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO SMITH COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr Sh Ben Int (SNH) by 7.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 29,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.86% . The institutional investor held 414,812 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89 million, up from 385,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr Sh Ben Int for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.99. About 1.23 million shares traded. Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) has declined 53.22% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SNH News: 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing: Jennifer Clark Appointed as a Managing Trustee; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q EPS 99c; 02/04/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES NAMES JENNIFER FRANCIS AS COO; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing: Jennifer Francis Appointed as Pres and Chief Operating Officer; 23/04/2018 – DJ Senior Housing Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNH); 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES TRUST QTRLY FFO SHR $0.50; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $275.8M, EST. $273.9M; 03/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Hallmark Health Medical Center Achieves BOMA 360 Designation; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing 1Q Rev $275.8M

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13B and $272.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,798 shares to 120,075 shares, valued at $9.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 1,873 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Kcm Investment Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Hanson Mcclain Inc owns 789 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Parkside Bank & Trust Trust has 0.15% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Ghp Investment Inc reported 0.38% stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corporation owns 194,294 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 291 shares. The Tennessee-based Martin & Tn has invested 0.27% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Burns J W And Com Inc New York holds 13,366 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Sumitomo Life Ins Com holds 7,195 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Everence Cap Mngmt holds 0.28% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 8,818 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,216 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Accredited invested in 0.04% or 1,123 shares. First Citizens Fincl Bank & Tru reported 2,788 shares.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57B and $11.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr 3 7 Yr Treas Bd (IEI) by 198,276 shares to 174,960 shares, valued at $21.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Sh Tr Crport Etf (CSJ) by 2.68 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,404 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Min Vol Usa Etf (USMV).