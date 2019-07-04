Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) and Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Comparison side by side

As REIT – Healthcare Facilities businesses, Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) and Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senior Housing Properties Trust 11 1.85 N/A 1.21 6.87 Physicians Realty Trust 18 7.67 N/A 0.29 62.45

Demonstrates Senior Housing Properties Trust and Physicians Realty Trust earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Physicians Realty Trust appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Senior Housing Properties Trust. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Physicians Realty Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senior Housing Properties Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Physicians Realty Trust 0.00% 2.3% 1.3%

Volatility & Risk

Senior Housing Properties Trust is 40.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.6. Physicians Realty Trust’s 0.57 beta is the reason why it is 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Senior Housing Properties Trust and Physicians Realty Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Senior Housing Properties Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Physicians Realty Trust 0 2 2 2.50

Physicians Realty Trust on the other hand boasts of a $19.06 consensus target price and a 8.91% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 74.3% of Senior Housing Properties Trust shares and 95.9% of Physicians Realty Trust shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.37% of Senior Housing Properties Trust’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Physicians Realty Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Senior Housing Properties Trust 4.14% -2.12% -39.72% -48.99% -49.2% -29.18% Physicians Realty Trust 4.02% -0.11% 0.71% 7.43% 21.67% 14.54%

For the past year Senior Housing Properties Trust had bearish trend while Physicians Realty Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Physicians Realty Trust beats Senior Housing Properties Trust.

Senior Housing Properties Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), primarily invests in senior housing properties in the United States. The trust invests in hospitals, nursing homes, senior apartments, independent living properties, and assisted living properties. As of September 30, 2005, it owned 184 properties, including 85 assisted living facilities, 61 skilled nursing facilities, 36 independent living communities, and 2 hospitals. The trust elected to be taxed as a REIT under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its shareholders. Senior Housing Properties Trust was organized in 1998 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

Physicians Realty Trust, a self-managed healthcare real estate company, focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and healthcare delivery systems. The companyÂ’s portfolio would consists of 19 medical office buildings with approximately 528,048 net leasable square feet located in 10 states. It intends to elect and qualify to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.