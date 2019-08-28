Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are REIT – Healthcare Facilities companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.8% of Senior Housing Properties Trust’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.51% of all REIT – Healthcare Facilities’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Senior Housing Properties Trust has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 0.74% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Senior Housing Properties Trust and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senior Housing Properties Trust 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 19.35% 9.75% 4.49%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Senior Housing Properties Trust and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Senior Housing Properties Trust N/A 9 24.12 Industry Average 162.46M 839.72M 45.77

Senior Housing Properties Trust has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Senior Housing Properties Trust 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.17 1.29 2.54

$17 is the consensus target price of Senior Housing Properties Trust, with a potential upside of 105.31%. The peers have a potential upside of -18.70%. Given Senior Housing Properties Trust’s peers higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Senior Housing Properties Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Senior Housing Properties Trust and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Senior Housing Properties Trust -3.42% 1.61% 1.86% -39.57% -53.22% -30.03% Industry Average 1.44% 2.87% 6.53% 12.24% 22.22% 17.62%

For the past year Senior Housing Properties Trust has -30.03% weaker performance while Senior Housing Properties Trust’s peers have 17.62% stronger performance.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.6 shows that Senior Housing Properties Trust is 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Senior Housing Properties Trust’s rivals have beta of 0.55 which is 44.75% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Senior Housing Properties Trust does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Senior Housing Properties Trust’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Senior Housing Properties Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), primarily invests in senior housing properties in the United States. The trust invests in hospitals, nursing homes, senior apartments, independent living properties, and assisted living properties. As of September 30, 2005, it owned 184 properties, including 85 assisted living facilities, 61 skilled nursing facilities, 36 independent living communities, and 2 hospitals. The trust elected to be taxed as a REIT under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its shareholders. Senior Housing Properties Trust was organized in 1998 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.