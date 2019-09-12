Senior Housing Properties Trus (SNH) Shareholder Partners Group Holding Ag Lifted Its Holding by $499,312; Penn National Gaming (Put) (PENN) Shareholder Nomura Holdings Trimmed Position by $8.55 Million

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trus (SNH) by 102.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 62,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.86% . The institutional investor held 123,083 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02M, up from 60,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Senior Housing Properties Trus for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.9. About 1.58M shares traded. Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) has declined 53.22% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SNH News: 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing: Jennifer Clark Appointed as a Managing Trustee; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing 1Q Rev $275.8M; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q Net $237.4M; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing 1Q Net $236M; 03/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Hallmark Health Medical Center Achieves BOMA 360 Designation; 22/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Annual Meeting Results; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $275.8M, EST. $273.9M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Senior Housing Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNH); 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q Rev $275.8M

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Penn National Gaming Inc (Put) (PENN) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 450,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $969,000, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Penn National Gaming Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $20.64. About 923,327 shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 37.93% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 29/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Hldrs Approve Pinnacle Entertainment Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GETS REGULATORY OK FOR PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT BUY; 26/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – BOARD DECREASED NUMBER OF CLASS lll DIRECTOR POSITIONS FROM FOUR DIRECTORS TO THREE DIRECTORS; 29/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL SAYS HOLDERS OK PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT PURCHASE; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – INCREASES 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Penn National Gaming Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PENN); 27/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Mississippi Gaming Commission and Pennsylvania State Horse Racing Commission Approval of Its Pending Acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – FOR FY 2018, SEES NET REVENUES OF $ 3,235.7 MLN; 09/05/2018 – PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO COMPLETE PENN NATIONAL TRANSACTION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL 1Q NET REV. $816.1M, EST. $804.0M

Since May 13, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.22 million activity. $212,171 worth of stock was bought by Snowden Jay A on Monday, May 13. HANDLER DAVID A bought 30,000 shares worth $530,400. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $214,940 was bought by Fair William J. Reibstein Saul bought $51,900 worth of stock.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $22.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 602,389 shares to 844,231 shares, valued at $59.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold PENN shares while 58 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 109.94 million shares or 2.82% more from 106.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc invested in 40,553 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 5,387 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco invested in 5.44M shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc owns 0.01% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 5,700 shares. Gru One Trading Lp reported 0% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Amg Tru Bancorp has invested 0.04% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Prescott Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.19% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 40,000 shares. Huntington Bank holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.01% or 31,600 shares. Whittier Tru Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 260 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny stated it has 0.02% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Oppenheimer Asset stated it has 4,629 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Com holds 0.07% or 415,329 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 20,151 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1.10M were reported by Dimensional Fund L P.

Analysts await Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 13.16% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.38 per share. PENN’s profit will be $49.83M for 12.00 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Penn National Gaming, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold SNH shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 171.06 million shares or 3.96% more from 164.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 60,800 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 216,626 shares. Franklin Res Inc invested in 88,993 shares. Pictet Asset Management reported 44,100 shares. Commerce Natl Bank has 0% invested in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) for 12,984 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 2.28M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mcmillion Cap reported 0.04% stake. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Company holds 0% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) or 61,757 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank reported 0% stake. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). World Asset Incorporated, a Michigan-based fund reported 16,506 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited accumulated 153,600 shares. 92,025 are held by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Centurylink Inv owns 125,437 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio.

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $815.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 142,977 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $28.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 11,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 342,674 shares, and cut its stake in Tc Energy Corp.