SenesTech Inc. (SNES) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Agricultural Chemicals company, SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9% of SenesTech Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.99% of all Agricultural Chemicals’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of SenesTech Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.07% of all Agricultural Chemicals companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has SenesTech Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SenesTech Inc. 0.00% -187.10% -152.70% Industry Average 83.35% 16.84% 3.90%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares SenesTech Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SenesTech Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 300.42M 360.41M 16.24

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for SenesTech Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SenesTech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.33 2.00 2.52

As a group, Agricultural Chemicals companies have a potential upside of 56.53%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SenesTech Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SenesTech Inc. -8.74% 22.79% 83.52% 92.51% 288.37% 185.37% Industry Average 2.76% 10.93% 36.27% 34.79% 67.98% 43.84%

For the past year SenesTech Inc. has stronger performance than SenesTech Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

SenesTech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 and a Quick Ratio of 4.7. Competitively, SenesTech Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.34 and has 2.36 Quick Ratio. SenesTech Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SenesTech Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

SenesTech Inc. does not pay a dividend.

SenesTech, Inc. develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including plant-based fertility control, feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Flagstaff, Arizona.