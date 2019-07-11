SenesTech Inc. (SNES) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Agricultural Chemicals company, SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
9% of SenesTech Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.99% of all Agricultural Chemicals’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of SenesTech Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.07% of all Agricultural Chemicals companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has SenesTech Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|SenesTech Inc.
|0.00%
|-187.10%
|-152.70%
|Industry Average
|83.35%
|16.84%
|3.90%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares SenesTech Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|SenesTech Inc.
|N/A
|1
|0.00
|Industry Average
|300.42M
|360.41M
|16.24
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for SenesTech Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|SenesTech Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.33
|2.00
|2.52
As a group, Agricultural Chemicals companies have a potential upside of 56.53%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SenesTech Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|SenesTech Inc.
|-8.74%
|22.79%
|83.52%
|92.51%
|288.37%
|185.37%
|Industry Average
|2.76%
|10.93%
|36.27%
|34.79%
|67.98%
|43.84%
For the past year SenesTech Inc. has stronger performance than SenesTech Inc.’s peers.
Liquidity
SenesTech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 and a Quick Ratio of 4.7. Competitively, SenesTech Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.34 and has 2.36 Quick Ratio. SenesTech Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SenesTech Inc.’s peers.
Dividends
SenesTech Inc. does not pay a dividend.
SenesTech, Inc. develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including plant-based fertility control, feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Flagstaff, Arizona.
