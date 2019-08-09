SenesTech Inc. (SNES) and CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) Comparing side by side

Both SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) and CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) are Agricultural Chemicals companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SenesTech Inc. 1 134.18 N/A -0.60 0.00 CVR Partners LP 4 1.01 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for SenesTech Inc. and CVR Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) and CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SenesTech Inc. 0.00% -191.9% -155.4% CVR Partners LP 0.00% -10% -4.1%

Liquidity

SenesTech Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.8 and 2.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CVR Partners LP are 1.5 and 1 respectively. SenesTech Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CVR Partners LP.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SenesTech Inc. and CVR Partners LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.3% and 39.3%. Insiders held roughly 5.6% of SenesTech Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 34.65% of CVR Partners LP shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SenesTech Inc. 18.32% -6.63% -13.41% 93.37% 22.05% 164.87% CVR Partners LP 6.04% 8.6% 13.48% 11.91% 18.13% 18.82%

For the past year SenesTech Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than CVR Partners LP.

Summary

CVR Partners LP beats on 4 of the 7 factors SenesTech Inc.

SenesTech, Inc. develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including plant-based fertility control, feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Flagstaff, Arizona.