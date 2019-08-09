SenesTech Inc. (SNES) and CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) Comparing side by side

Both SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) and CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) are Agricultural Chemicals companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|SenesTech Inc.
|1
|134.18
|N/A
|-0.60
|0.00
|CVR Partners LP
|4
|1.01
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for SenesTech Inc. and CVR Partners LP.
Profitability
Table 2 represents SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) and CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|SenesTech Inc.
|0.00%
|-191.9%
|-155.4%
|CVR Partners LP
|0.00%
|-10%
|-4.1%
Liquidity
SenesTech Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.8 and 2.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CVR Partners LP are 1.5 and 1 respectively. SenesTech Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CVR Partners LP.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
SenesTech Inc. and CVR Partners LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.3% and 39.3%. Insiders held roughly 5.6% of SenesTech Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 34.65% of CVR Partners LP shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|SenesTech Inc.
|18.32%
|-6.63%
|-13.41%
|93.37%
|22.05%
|164.87%
|CVR Partners LP
|6.04%
|8.6%
|13.48%
|11.91%
|18.13%
|18.82%
For the past year SenesTech Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than CVR Partners LP.
Summary
CVR Partners LP beats on 4 of the 7 factors SenesTech Inc.
SenesTech, Inc. develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including plant-based fertility control, feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Flagstaff, Arizona.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.