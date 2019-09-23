Seneca Foods Corporation (SENEB) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEB) is a company in the Processed & Packaged Goods industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
14.83% of Seneca Foods Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.39% of all Processed & Packaged Goods’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Seneca Foods Corporation has 73.34% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 14.87% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have Seneca Foods Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Seneca Foods Corporation
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|17.97%
|15.39%
|4.75%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares Seneca Foods Corporation and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Seneca Foods Corporation
|N/A
|27
|53.40
|Industry Average
|212.68M
|1.18B
|28.25
Seneca Foods Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its peers.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Seneca Foods Corporation and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Seneca Foods Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.11
|1.57
|2.25
As a group, Processed & Packaged Goods companies have a potential upside of -0.38%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Seneca Foods Corporation and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Seneca Foods Corporation
|4.67%
|14.18%
|7.17%
|-20.51%
|-1.88%
|6.55%
|Industry Average
|12.34%
|12.06%
|13.14%
|27.27%
|16.12%
|40.95%
For the past year Seneca Foods Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.
Dividends
Seneca Foods Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Seneca Foods Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.
