Seneca Foods Corporation (SENEB) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEB) is a company in the Processed & Packaged Goods industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.83% of Seneca Foods Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.39% of all Processed & Packaged Goods’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Seneca Foods Corporation has 73.34% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 14.87% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Seneca Foods Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seneca Foods Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 17.97% 15.39% 4.75%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Seneca Foods Corporation and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Seneca Foods Corporation N/A 27 53.40 Industry Average 212.68M 1.18B 28.25

Seneca Foods Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Seneca Foods Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seneca Foods Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.11 1.57 2.25

As a group, Processed & Packaged Goods companies have a potential upside of -0.38%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Seneca Foods Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seneca Foods Corporation 4.67% 14.18% 7.17% -20.51% -1.88% 6.55% Industry Average 12.34% 12.06% 13.14% 27.27% 16.12% 40.95%

For the past year Seneca Foods Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

Seneca Foods Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Seneca Foods Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.