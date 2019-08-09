Seneca Foods Corporation (SENEB) and Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Contrasting side by side

Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEB) and Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI), both competing one another are Processed & Packaged Goods companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seneca Foods Corporation 27 0.24 N/A 0.59 53.40 Farmmi Inc. 3 0.48 N/A 0.29 4.70

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Seneca Foods Corporation and Farmmi Inc. Farmmi Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Seneca Foods Corporation. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Seneca Foods Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Farmmi Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seneca Foods Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Farmmi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.83% of Seneca Foods Corporation shares and 0.4% of Farmmi Inc. shares. 73.34% are Seneca Foods Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 83.81% of Farmmi Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seneca Foods Corporation 4.67% 14.18% 7.17% -20.51% -1.88% 6.55% Farmmi Inc. -12.42% -25.56% -41.74% -70.29% -67.63% -67%

For the past year Seneca Foods Corporation had bullish trend while Farmmi Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Seneca Foods Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Farmmi Inc.

Farmmi, Inc. processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus. It also trades in other agricultural products, such as tea. The company offers its products through distributors, as well as through an online store, Farmmi Liangpin Mall. Farmmi, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Lishui, China.